Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit Fanmade Reimagining Is Now Available for Download

Sonic Triple Trouble is among the best entries in the series released on the SEGA Game Gear console, and from today, fans of the series can enjoy a well-made 16-bit reimagining of the game, complete with new mechanics and features.

The fanmade reimagining, which has been developed by Noah Copeland, features a faithful rendition of the original game's stages, improved with new mechanics that make the game feel more like the 16-bit entries in the series. Rounding up the package are new secrets, special and bonus stages, unlockable playable characters, and much more.

What if Sonic Triple Trouble had been originally released on the Sega Genesis / MegaDrive, after S3 &K?

This is a fangame re-imagining of the Game Gear game Sonic Triple Trouble in the style of the Genesis classics.

Features

All levels themes from STT recreated in 16-Bit Style

New stage layouts, enemies, and gimmicks!

3D Special Stages

Sega Genesis accurate Colors & Sound

360 Sonic Physics

Switch between Sonic and Tails in real-time!

Gamepad Support

The Sonic Triple Trouble 16-bit reimagining can now be downloaded for PC from Game Jolt. An Android version is also in the works, and it will be released on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date.