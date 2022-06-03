Sonic Origins New Footage Showcases Sonic 3 Mirror Mode, Mission Mode and More
New Sonic Origins footage has been shared online, showcasing gameplay from all games included in the collection and more.
The new footage, which has been shared by Japanese magazine Famitsu on YouTube, provides a new look at all of the games included in the collection, showcasing the opening cutscene for the first Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 3's Angel Island played in Mirror Mode, Sonic CD boss rush mode, Mission Mode, the Museum and more.
Sonic Origins releases on June 23rd on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Relive the classic collected adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in the newly remastered Sonic Origins! From the iconic Green Hill Zone to the treacherous Death Egg Robot, you’ll speed down memory lane to thwart the sinister plans of Doctor Robotnik in polished high definition! This latest version includes new areas to explore, additional animations, and a brand new Anniversary mode!
Pre-order and receive the Start Dash pack featuring in-game currency 100 Bonus Coins, new Mirror Mode unlocked and customize your playthru with themed Letterbox Background
Classic Re-defined
Explore the classic Sonic titles in high resolution, with all-new opening and ending animations for each title!
New Unlockables
Complete various missions to collect coins to unlock new content, challenges, and Special Stages through the Museum.
Classic and Anniversary Mode
Choose to Spin Dash your way through the numerous zones in Classic mode with the game’s original resolution and limited lives, or the new Anniversary mode with unlimited lives and revamped fullscreen resolution.
