Sonic Origins New Footage Showcases Sonic 3 Mirror Mode, Mission Mode and More

New Sonic Origins footage has been shared online, showcasing gameplay from all games included in the collection and more.

The new footage, which has been shared by Japanese magazine Famitsu on YouTube, provides a new look at all of the games included in the collection, showcasing the opening cutscene for the first Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 3's Angel Island played in Mirror Mode, Sonic CD boss rush mode, Mission Mode, the Museum and more.

Sonic Origins releases on June 23rd on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.