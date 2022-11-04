Sonic Frontiers Trailer Showcases New Characters and Stages, Spoilers are Running Wild

Sonic Frontiers arrives in just a few short days, and Sega has dropped a new trailer to keep hype levels high. This one shows quite a bit, including new enemies, bosses, stages, and plenty of characters both old (Tails, Amy, Big the Cat) and new (an odd human-like character). As with all games in this series, fan opinion about Sonic Frontiers has been divided, but I dunno… looks pretty exciting to me! You can check the trailer out for yourself, below.

Unfortunately, if you want to go into Sonic Frontiers fresh, you’re going to want to set your spoiler defenses to high. The Switch version of the game has leaked and people have already begun streaming it and leaking info about the game. We’re not going to share any of the leaked details here, just warn you to stay alert. Of course, if you don’t care about spoilers, well, have at it I suppose.

Haven’t been keeping up with Sonic Frontiers? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know and an official description…

“Worlds will collide in Sonic the Hedgehog‘s newest adventure. An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands—landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more! Journey into new realms.”

Experience All-New Open Zone Platforming - Race across five massive overworld islands brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, and sizzling desert landscapes, each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.

- Race across five massive overworld islands brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, and sizzling desert landscapes, each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover. Unparalleled High-Speed Freedom - Adventure across the Starfall Islands and see what each has to offer at the speed that only Sonic can deliver. Blaze a trail as you see fit and discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and encounter a friendly face or two along the way…

- Adventure across the Starfall Islands and see what each has to offer at the speed that only Sonic can deliver. Blaze a trail as you see fit and discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing, and encounter a friendly face or two along the way… Challenge Yourself In Cyber Space - Discover portals scattered across the island and venture into Cyber Space levels through portals scattered across the islands featuring signature 3D platforming at Sonic speeds, packed with challenges to put your skills to the test.

- Discover portals scattered across the island and venture into Cyber Space levels through portals scattered across the islands featuring signature 3D platforming at Sonic speeds, packed with challenges to put your skills to the test. Cyber-Powered Combat - The Starfall Islands are home to strange creatures Sonic has never encountered before. Use the all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades to fight strategically, combining moves such as dodges, parries, counters, combos, and the new Cyloop ability to take down mysterious foes and colossal titans.

- The Starfall Islands are home to strange creatures Sonic has never encountered before. Use the all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades to fight strategically, combining moves such as dodges, parries, counters, combos, and the new Cyloop ability to take down mysterious foes and colossal titans. A New Adventure Full of Mystery and Intrigue - Become Sonic and journey to uncover the mysteries of the remains of an ancient civilization plagued by robotic hordes. With nothing but a handful of questions and a disembodied voice to guide you, set out to save your friends and the enigmatic inhabitants of the Starfall Islands from a colossal, mechanized threat.

Sonic Frontiers spin dashes onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on November 8.