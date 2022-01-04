Sonic Frontiers Was Supposed to Release in 2021; Game Was Delayed To “Further Brush up the Quality”
Sonic Frontiers' release was supposed to coincide with the series' 30th anniversary, but the game was delayed to 2022 to further polish the game.
During SEGA's latest investor Q&A, as reported by Sonic Stadium, the Japanese publisher not only confirmed that the game has been delayed to "further brush up the quality" but that it has become common practice during the development of all SEGA titles to conduct analysis to improve the quality of games before launch. Considering how Sonic the Hedgehog games often release with some huge technical issues, it is nice to hear that SEGA is trying to make releasing bugged games a thing of the past.
Originally it was planned to be released on this year, the 30th anniversary of Sonic, but we have postponed the release for a year in order to further brush up the quality. Not only for this title, but during the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations, and I have a feeling that it will become a good game and have high expectations for it.
Sonic Frontiers launches later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. According to rumors, the game will launch on November 15th.
Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike. With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities. There’s sure to be lots of twists and turns around every corner in Sonic Frontiers, and we’re excited to unveil more information about the game over the coming months.
