Sonic Frontiers PC Full System Requirements Revealed

The Sonic Frontiers PC system requirements have been confirmed today, thanks to a new update of the game's Steam store page.

The system requirements are far from being demanding for those who will play the game at 1080p resolution, with an Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU, 12GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB GPU are recommended to make it run at 60 frames per second at Full HD resolution.

You can find the full Sonic Frontiers minimum and recommended system requirements below.

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Additional Notes: 720p Low @ 30 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

Sonic Frontiers launches on November 8th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!