Menu
Company

Sonic Frontiers PC Full System Requirements Revealed

Francesco De Meo
Oct 5, 2022, 10:24 AM EDT
Sonic Frontiers

The Sonic Frontiers PC system requirements have been confirmed today, thanks to a new update of the game's Steam store page.

The system requirements are far from being demanding for those who will play the game at 1080p resolution, with an Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU, 12GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB GPU are recommended to make it run at 60 frames per second at Full HD resolution.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Judgment, Lost Judgment 1.01 PC Updates Introduce AMD FSR 2.1 Support, but Break DLSS Mod

You can find the full Sonic Frontiers minimum and recommended system requirements below.

MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 30 GB available space
Additional Notes: 720p Low @ 30 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 30 GB available space
Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

Sonic Frontiers launches on November 8th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!

Products mentioned in this post

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
GTX 1070
USD 242
Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order