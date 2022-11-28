Sonic Frontiers New 43-Minute Long Video Showcases Unused Content

Sonic Frontiers features quite a bit of unused content, judging from a new video that has been shared online recently.

The video, which has been put together by ĐeäTh, is an incredibly interesting watch, as it goes over stuff like different enemy placements, Cyber Space locations and more. The video also confirms that, at some point, Rhea Island was an actual island, and not the very short challenge area included in the final version of the game.

Sonic Frontiers may not be the best Sonic the Hedgehog ever made, but it's definitely in the upper echelon of the franchise. The new open-world formula works surprisingly well even with its issues, and Cyber Space stages and combat are well-designed, engaging and, most of all, fun. With some tweaks, the Sonic Frontiers formula could be the basis for the franchise moving forward, potentially bringing it back to its glory days.

Sonic Frontiers is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.