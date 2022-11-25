Sonic Frontiers Hedgehog May Cry Mod Tweaks Combat and Physics

A new Sonic Frontiers mod that is now available for download introduces some interesting tweaks to combat and physics that make the game more enjoyable.

The Hedgehog May Cry mod is a gameplay overhaul that tweaks combat by reducing the damage done of certain moves while making others more effective so to make fighting enemies more fun. The physics changes increase the speed of every movement ability, which improves both combat and open-world exploration.

Hedgehog May Cry - A gameplay revamp mod

This mod is designed for one thing, and one thing only: This game looks really good, but doesnt play as good as it looks. That's what this mod tries to remedy by doing several changes to combat and physics (Inspired by Beatz's Physics mod.)

The Sonic Frontiers Hedgehog May Cry mod can be downloaded from Game Banana. A showcase video can be checked out below, courtesy of Inlet(Kuraishisu).

Sonic Frontiers is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.

Sonic Frontiers may not be the best Sonic the Hedgehog ever made, but it's definitely in the upper echelon of the franchise. The new open-world formula works surprisingly well even with its issues, and Cyber Space stages and combat are well-designed, engaging and, most of all, fun. With some tweaks, the Sonic Frontiers formula could be the basis for the franchise moving forward, potentially bringing it back to its glory days.