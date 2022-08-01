Some Elden Ring Hackers Are Using Their Illicit Powers to Make PVP More Enjoyable

Hackers have always been a problem in the Dark Souls series, attempting and often succeeding at ruining the experience for legit players. However, not all hackers are out to do so, as some are attempting to improve the PVP experience in From Software's latest title, Elden Ring.

As reported on the Elden Ring subreddit by WeebMaster09, some hackers are summoning players for PVP in one of the game's unused arenas, which is a great location for players to duel against one another without any distraction. As shown by the video below, these arenas feel pretty complete, so it is likely that they will officially be introduced to the game via DLC at some point in the future.

These good-natured hackers aren't the only ones trying to improve the Elden Ring experience, as modders have been working to introduce new features to the game since its release back in February. Last week, we talked about a new mod that introduces a new class system inspired by Dungeons & Dragons that spices up the experience quite a bit:

This mod adds 11 completely new custom class-based Talismans to the game, which provide great buffs to their Archetype and also add gameplay gimmicks to elevate it above and beyond. They come with Custom Art and Lore snippets.

These rings can be picked up in a fresh game very early on next to the "Stranded Graveyard" Site of Grace, instead of the Finger Severer and Tarnished's Furled Finger (which have now been moved to the Chapel of Anticipation).

A player can only equip one of these Rings at a time.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out my review.