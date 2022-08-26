Solidigm To Cover Warranty For Intel SSDs Starting October 2022

Solidigm,a new entrant in the SSD market that came into inception from the acquisition of Intel's NANAD and SSD business by SK Hynix, will begin covering warranties for Intel SSDs and technical support starting in October.

Solidigm group launched the company's first consumer-level NVMe SSD, the P41 Plus earlier this month, which utilizes PCIe 4.0 x4 specs and incorporates QLC particles. The company offers 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB capacities with sizes ranging between M2.2280, M2.2242, and M2.2230.

Capable of delivering up to 4,125 MB/s sequential read speed, the Solidigm P41 Plus represents a breakthrough in cost efficiency, delivering great PCIe 4.0 performance at a price that won't break the budget for everyday PC users. There is a rumor that the new Solidigm P41 Plus is the predecessor to the Intel 670P.

There have also been updates to the warranty process through Solidigm, which are listed below.

Consumers may not merge tickets for NAND SSD warranty issues created through the Portal or Agent Interactive Support with other Intel products. If you apply for multiple NAND SSD warranties, they can be combined into the same warranty issue ticket. All other Intel products can be consolidated into another warranty issue ticket.

A separate return request must be created for NAND SSDs. Shipping documentation (e.g., waybill, commercial invoice) and packaging must be prepared separately (i.e., NAND SSDs and other Intel products must not be mixed in one box).

Please read the shipping guide carefully for information on your NAND SSD product (including the recipient of the return address) to avoid delays.

Readers may remember that the Intel SSD 670P is a PCI Express 3.0 drive with four lanes, offers an M.2-2280 structure, and uses a Silicon Motion SM2265 controller.

Solidigm also offers storage software for the new P41 Plus, Synergy. This optional suite is recommended for users who want a compatible driver and Windows application to assist in monitoring the drive's health and other maintenance tools. It is free of charge and can be downloaded on this website.

