Become A Social Media Manager Certification Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

4 seconds ago
Become a Social Media Manager Certification Bundle

Very often nowadays, we come across freelancing and even full-time opportunities for social media managers. Social media has become a huge communication, business and advertisement platform and there is always need for managers. So if you are a millennial looking for a new skill or even a business looking for ways to manage your platform, then we have something just for you. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Become A Social Media Manager Certification Bundle.

Become a Social Media Manager Certification Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 7 courses that will help you learn ways of branding a business using Instagram, Email, Blogging, Facebook etc. The bundle is extensive and here are highlights of what the Become A Social Media Manager Certification Bundle has in store for you:

  • Instagram Marketing for Newbies & Small Business
    How to Grow Your Business on Instagram Even If You Have a Small Account
  • LinkedIn Marketing: Build a Brand & Generate Leads
    Create an Impressive LinkedIn Profile, Build a Brand & Generate Business Leads Through Email
  • Email Marketing Growth Hacking: How to Grow Your List
    Get Free, Organic Traffic & Build Your Email List with the Right Tools
  • Blogging For Business: Triple Your Traffic Without Paid Ads
    Learn How to Increase Traffic Without Spending A Fortune Advertising
  • The Ultimate Facebook Ads Training Guide
    An A-Z Guide on How to Create Powerful Facebook Ads
  • The Complete Twitter Marketing Bootcamp
    Create a System to Consistently Generate Followers & Business Leads from Twitter
  • Become A Freelance Social Media Manager
    Learn How to Land Clients, Deliver Services & Build Your Brand

The bundle has been brought to you by Ali Mirza. He is the CEO & Founder of iSocialYou. He has been in the social media industry for more than a decade and has been managing his own company for a couple of years. He has worked with both startups and huge companies and hence he knows how to make business branding work.

Original Price Become A Social Media Manager Certification Bundle: $1400
Wccftech Discount Price Become A Social Media Manager Certification Bundle: $28.98

