Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Codename Spotted, Could Get AV1 Support, Catching up to the Competition for Better Video Streaming

Before the inception of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, minor details of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 were spotted, revealing that it could be the first SoC from Qualcomm to get AV1 support. Here is why this is a major development.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 With AV1 Support Will Enable Better Video Streaming and Other Benefits

Currently, there are no details if Qualcomm aims to tap TSMC, Samsung, or both to mass produce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and there is no info if it will be manufactured on a cutting-edge process, or stick to 4nm. However, one major addition arriving to the SoC was shared by Protocol, stating that the upcoming silicon with the codename SM8550 will have AV1 codec support.

Qualcomm Looking to Launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus Early to Immediately Replace Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

For those that do not know, this codec offers an exceptional upgrade when it comes to better video quality, for the same file size. If viewed at the same video quality, AV1 reduces the file size, freeing up valuable space in return. Another benefit is that it is 30 percent more efficient than the H.265 codec, making the upgrade helpful in an activity that is all too common between smartphone users, video streaming.

With Netflix and YouTube already supporting AV1, flagships fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will help enhance the video streaming experience. It is not clear why Qualcomm is bringing this feature so late to its mobile SoC, especially when it is lagging behind the likes of Samsung and MediaTek. When MediaTek announced its Dimensity 1000 series of chipsets, it had AV1 support.

With Samsung, AV1 support has existed ever since the Exynos 2100 materialized in 2021. Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 during the end of the year, just like it did with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Sadly, other than this information, no other details were provided, but as always, further specifications would leak out in the coming months, so stay tuned.

News Source: Protocol