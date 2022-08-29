Menu
Company

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Leaks – A Big Upgrade for Mid-Range Devices

Furqan Shahid
Aug 29, 2022
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Brings Upgraded Performance to Mid-Range Phones, With up to 20% Faster GPU, LPDDR5 RAM Support, Wi-Fi 6E, More

Qualcomm has been going through a process of rebranding the processors from the Snapdragon 800 and 700 series and going for names such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1; the purpose behind this new branding is to make sure that it becomes easier for users to understand and there is no confusion. Now, we have a confirmation that Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is the next processor that will be coming, replacing the Snapdragon 600 lineup, which makes sense as Qualcomm has decided to move to a more streamlined and consistent naming scheme.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Should Be Coming Soon and Bringing Some Massive Improvements for Mid-Range Phones

Based on a tip from Evan Blass, we have a leaked screenshot that shows the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in terms of specifications and features.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Twitter Finally Lets You Edit Your Tweets

Looking at the screenshot, it is more than safe to say that the information that is in the screenshot is legit and valid. You can look at the screenshot below.

Now, we have to understand that Qualcomm is not a company responsible for disclosing all the CPU details for the chipsets and that is why the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is only listed as a 2.2GHz CPU in the screenshot. You are also looking at an undisclosed Adreno GPU on board.

However, the screenshot still manages to provide a lot of other details that you can look at. For starters, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is said to ship with 4K HDR recording capabilities. The chipset will be based on the 4nm fabrication process.

Other than that, you are also looking at Hexagon Tensor Accelerator for better machine learning, a Snapdragon X62 modem with mmWave and sub-6GHz support, and Smart Transmit 2.0 power-saving technology. You also get access to Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 120Hz at FHD+ along with Quick Charge 4 Plus. All these specs show that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is going to be a big upgrade over the previous generation's chipsets.

At the time of writing, there is no word on when the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is going to go official or when it will be available on smartphones but it is safe to say that the new SoC is going to bring massive improvements for all the mid-range devices.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order