Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Leaks – A Big Upgrade for Mid-Range Devices

Qualcomm has been going through a process of rebranding the processors from the Snapdragon 800 and 700 series and going for names such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1; the purpose behind this new branding is to make sure that it becomes easier for users to understand and there is no confusion. Now, we have a confirmation that Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is the next processor that will be coming, replacing the Snapdragon 600 lineup, which makes sense as Qualcomm has decided to move to a more streamlined and consistent naming scheme.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Should Be Coming Soon and Bringing Some Massive Improvements for Mid-Range Phones

Based on a tip from Evan Blass, we have a leaked screenshot that shows the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 in terms of specifications and features.

Looking at the screenshot, it is more than safe to say that the information that is in the screenshot is legit and valid. You can look at the screenshot below.

Now, we have to understand that Qualcomm is not a company responsible for disclosing all the CPU details for the chipsets and that is why the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is only listed as a 2.2GHz CPU in the screenshot. You are also looking at an undisclosed Adreno GPU on board.

However, the screenshot still manages to provide a lot of other details that you can look at. For starters, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is said to ship with 4K HDR recording capabilities. The chipset will be based on the 4nm fabrication process.

Other than that, you are also looking at Hexagon Tensor Accelerator for better machine learning, a Snapdragon X62 modem with mmWave and sub-6GHz support, and Smart Transmit 2.0 power-saving technology. You also get access to Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 120Hz at FHD+ along with Quick Charge 4 Plus. All these specs show that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is going to be a big upgrade over the previous generation's chipsets.

At the time of writing, there is no word on when the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is going to go official or when it will be available on smartphones but it is safe to say that the new SoC is going to bring massive improvements for all the mid-range devices.