A little too late to the party, two years to be exact, but Snapchat for iPhone now supports dark mode. Here is how you can enable it.

Snapchat for iPhone Receives Dark Mode, Android Users Will Receive the Update in the Coming Months

Snapchat has been testing dark mode with a small set of users since last year. But now, Snapchat has rolled out the new feature to everyone around the globe.

Just like any other great dark mode implementation, Snapchat for iPhone lets you choose how dark mode should work. You can set it to be always on, always off or follow the system settings. I prefer the last one as it keeps thing consistent across the board.

If you wish to try out the new dark mode right now, follow the steps outlined below:

Launch the Snapchat app

Tap on your profile picture on the top left

Now tap on the settings button on the top right

Select App Appearance

Now select either Match System, Always Lightt or Always Dark

If you are using an Android device, then you will be pleased to learn that dark mode will be rolling out to your in the coming weeks and months. Whenever it does arrive, we will inform our readers about it.

For now, if you have an iPhone in your pocket, take the new dark mode for a spin. It really does make the whole experience better in a lot of ways, especially while you are chatting with someone and the white background is causing strain on your eyes.