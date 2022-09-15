New The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gore Mod Makes Spells and Magic Mortal Kombat-Like

The Elder Scrolls fans, now here’s a new Skyrim Gore mod that will make the game adult-only.

Created by modder ‘D-Won’, the “Maximum Descutrction” modification is a mod that makes spells and magic in the Special Edition of Skyrim have Mortal Kombat-like levels of gore by adding actual gore to magical spells.

“Maximum Destruction adds magical gore effects to Skyrim. It allows you to pass down a gruesome elemental death to your opponents”, the modder writes. “You can burn them to a crisp, freeze them solid, send shocks down their spines or even watch as your poison slowly drains the life out of them.”

There are various types of gore included with this mod, including pre-death, death, and post-death. We’ve listed them below. You’ll also find some screenshots of this mod in action down there.

Pre-Death (10% health):

Poison: Opponents become ill, humanoids puke vomit while all other races flee in fear.

Death:

Enchanted Weapons:

Fire: Burns opponents body.

Ice: Ice-chunks form around the body.

Shock: Electrifies opponents body.

Poison: Dead bodies show signs of a poisonous death.

Spells: Novice and Apprentice

Fire: Burns opponents body.

Ice: Ice-chunks form around body.

Shock: Electrifies opponents body.

Poison: Dead bodies show signs of a poisonous death.

Spells: Adept, Expert, Master

Fire: Blows off limbs and burns bodies.

Ice: Bodies break apart into ice-chunks.

Shock: Explodes heads, hearts and electrofies bodies.

Poison: Dead bodies show signs of a poisonous death.

Post-Death:

Fire: Dead bodies explode, knocking down any nearby enemies.

Ice: Bodies explode into ice-chunks.

Shock: Dead bodies explode, knocking down any nearby enemies.

Poison: Bodies explode into poison goo.

It’s safe to say that this mod isn’t for the faint-hearted, but Skyrim fans who want to implement some Mortal Kombat gore levels will surely be happy with this mod.

As always with mods, read the installation instructions before downloading and installing them.

Those interested can download the Skyrim Maximum Destruction mod from Nexusmods.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is available globally now for PC and consoles.