Skull and Bones Ship, World, Gameplay Details Possibly Leak, Development in a “Decent Spot”

By Nathan Birch
Skull and Bones

It’s time again to ask the evergreen question – what the heck is going on with Skull and Bones? We recently heard reports that Ubisoft’s pirate game was still directionless, despite over $120 million already being sunk into it, but now a reliable insider has stepped in to share some slightly more hopeful details. According to Tom Henderson, Skull and Bones isn’t going to arrive any time soon, but development is in a “decent spot,” with naval combat shaping up well. Henderson also shares a number of gameplay details, such as the game having several tiers of ships, limited third-person on-foot sections, and a large open-world inspired by the Indian Ocean and Madagascar. You can check out Henderson’s tweetstorm, below.

So, where does the truth lie? Is Skull and Bones rudderless or actually in a solid place? Henderson has absolutely proven he has the goods when it comes to Battlefield and Call of Duty, but he isn’t necessarily known for his Ubisoft leaks, so take this with a grain of salt. That said, if the details he’s shared are accurate it does sound like Skull and Bones has a fairly solid direction at this point. I’d play the game he described.

Skull and Bones has been announced for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The game is currently slated to release during Ubisoft’s 2023 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2023.

