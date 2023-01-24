Sketchy Report Claims Apple Might Launch Apple Watch X for Wearable’s 10th Anniversary, Similar to iPhone X

Apple launched the iPhone X back in 2017 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone. This year, Apple could potentially launch the Apple Watch X instead of Series 9, claims a new report. This is pretty similar to what the company did with the iPhone in 2017. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

A sketchy report claims Apple will launch 'Apple Watch X' later this year to celebrate the wearable's 10th anniversary

According to a sketchy report from iPhoneSoft, Apple will potentially skip the Apple Watch 9 and launch the Apple Watch X. The company was supposed to launch the iPhone 9 back in 2017 but saw fit to skip it and celebrate the decade of the smartphone with the iPhone X. Henceforth if the news has any heft to it. Apple will use the "X" branding with the Apple Watch later this year.

The report further suggests that the Apple Watch X will launch with watchOS 10. However, the Apple Watch X should be announced in 2025 for it to mark a decade as the wearable made its debut in 2015. Additionally, there are no reports detailing the potential launch of the wearable this year. Take note that the company will announce the Apple Watch Series 9 alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro this year. However, expect minimum changes this year in terms of design.

Apple launched the new Apple Watch Ultra last year alongside the standard Apple Watch Series 8. The Ultra features a rugged design, made for professional athletes and trainers. The standard models came with the same design as the Series 8 but packed a plethora of internal upgrades. If Apple does launch the new model, the company would have to replace it with the standard Apple Watch models.

We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Do you think Apple will give the Apple Watch the same design treatment that it did with the iPhone to celebrate its 10th anniversary? Let us know in the comments.