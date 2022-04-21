Skate 4 Pre-Alpha Footage Surfaces Online; Shows Focus on Fluidity and Feel of the Game

Some Skate 4 pre-alpha footage has surfaced online, which shows a focus on the fluidity of the game’s animations.

The now-deleted footage was posted on Odysee and shared by VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb. According to Grubb, the footage shows that EA is trying to get the “feel” right of this new Skate installment, and the focus appears to be on the fluidity of the animation.

“This is Skate 4 pre-alpha footage”, Grubb posted on Twitter. “This is in line with what I've heard about where the game is at from multiple people. They're trying to get the feel right, which is probably the most important aspect of a Skate game.”

He added, “To me, this is all exciting. It looks like the emphasis is on the fluidity of the animation, and it seems like EA is making good on its desire to give all its devs ample time to prototype (the Respawn method).”

Grubb said that he will talk more about this pre-alpha footage during a new GrubbSnax episode later today/tomorrow.

Skate 4 was officially announced by the series’ original producers back in July of 2020.

“We're back, we're doing it, Skate's happening...we're rolling”, Skate producer Chris "Cuz" Perry said upon the game’s announcement. “We secretly got together, it's happening, the Skate evolution continues. [...] We've got a long way to go, but we're stoked, and this is just the beginning. We want to thank you for your passion, your patience, and all the support you've given to get us to this point. You commented this into existence. Skate forever.”

Producer Deran Chung added, “We've been waiting years, honestly, to make the right game, at the right time, with the right idea, and I'm really, really pleased to say that we're here. [...] We really can't wait to bring you guys in and be a part of it with us.”

Recent rumors suggest that the game has entered internal playtesting, but these rumors haven’t been confirmed in any way just yet.