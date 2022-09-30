SK Hynix Shows Up 96 & 48 GB DDR5 Memory Modules, 256 GB DIMM Also Revealed

SK Hynix revealed two new 24Gbit DDR5 Registered DIMM (RDIMM) memory modules that have a unique capacity for both. The company is now offering both 48 GB and 96 GB memory capacities in addition to its flagship 256 GB modules that will be used starting in cloud data centers. The new memory was showcased during Intel's Innovation 2022 event.

SK Hynix reveals new 48 GB and 96 GB DDR5 RDIMM memory at Intel Innovation 2022

Typically, when we discuss memory, the lowest DDRX memory capacity is around 8GB and is doubled in capacity at each level (8, 16, 32, and so on). When a company creates a product that sways the norm, it raises the question of why such a capacity is chosen.

In line with the release of 24Gb DDR5, SK hynix is closely engaging with a number of customers that provides cloud services. We will continue to strengthen our leadership in growing DDR5 market by introducing advanced technologies and developing products with ESG-awareness. — Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, President and Chief Marketing Officer, SK Hynix

The new memory modules from SK Hynix are for RDIMM server specifications. RDIMM offers enhanced reliability with its dual-in-line configuration while supporting Chipkill and SDDC memory. Registered DIMM was first seen in the DDR3 memory category and utilizes a unique hardware register that softens the control signals to the modules, avoiding application data. Next, it includes a clock cycle that handles increased electrical cargoes managed on high-density and increased-speed memory modules. The RDIMM is more effective in controlling these loads than standard DIMM or UDIMM modules.

SK Hynix DDR5 RDIMM Memory Portfolio Shown Off During Intel Innovation 2022 (Credits: ServerTheHome):

Since SK Hynix's new RDIMM modules are configured for server systems, the frequencies are as low as 5600 MHz and top at 6400 MHZ. The company is rumored to add a 192GB dual-channel memory module on an 8-channel system. The maximum capacity would be 3TB, but the company has not commented on this rumor.

The company is not the only manufacturer to design new memory modules with such a configuration. Samsung and Micron are also developing 48GB and 96GB DDR5 modules that will most likely be used in cloud servers. After cloud computing, the companies would most likely look into HPC servers or even machine learning supercomputers to assist with artificial intelligence.

SK Hynix is shipping memory samples to its customers, but no release date has been given to server customers or the general public.

News Source: ServerTheHome