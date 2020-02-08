SilverStone Intros the AR12 Tower-Type CPU Cooler In Its Argon Lineup

SilverStone has released its latest AR12 RGB CPU cooler in its Argon line up. This CPU cooler was initially demonstrated at CES 2019. This CPU cooler's heatsink is designed for thermal loads of up to 125-watts and is matched with an RGB LED-illuminated split-blade fan design. The 154m-tall aluminum fin-stack heatsink features narrower fins closer to the base, offering better clearance for taller memory modules.

SilverStone Releases the AR12 RGB CPU Cooler which was teased back at CES 2019

Four six mm-thick copper heat pipes make direct contact with the CPU at the base and convey heat through the fin-stack. These direct contact copper heat pipes allow for superior heat dissipation, and this fin-stack is ventilated by a 120 mm fan that turns at a variable rate of 700 RPM to 2,200 RPM. This fan offers up to 86.9 CFM of air, with a noise range from 9 dBA, at the lowest fan speed, and 29 dBA, at the fastest fan speed. This CPU cooler also offers support for up to 125-watt compatibility, meaning this CPU cooler should be suitable for systems that utilize lower-end power supplies.

InWin Unveils Latest PC Cases, AIO Liquid Coolers And Fans At CES

This CPU cooler offer optimizes airflow and silent operation, in which the specially designed blades ensure highly focused airflow and optimizes silent operation design. This fan uses a split-blade design, which allows for more concentrated airflow towards the focus of the heatsink. Along with that specially designed fan, this CPU cooler has anti-vibration rubber pads to reduce the already lowered noise of this CPU cooler further.

The Argon AR12 RGB offers the support for the AM4 socket, LGA 115x, and LGA2066. This CPU cooler is measured 128 mm x 154 mm x 75 mm (WxHxD), it weighs 632 grams. For power, this fan utilizes a four-pin PWM input for its primary function, and a classic four-pin RGB connection for the lighting, this CPU cooler doesn't use a three-pin 5-volts ARGB.













SPECIFICATIONS

Model No. SST-AR12-RGB Application Intel LGA 115x/1366/2011/2066

AMD Socket AM4/AM3/AM2/FM2/FM1 Dimension 128mm (W) x 154mm (H) x 75mm (D)

5.04" (W) x 6.06" (H) x 2.95" (D) Material Copper heat pipes with aluminum fins (HDC) Heat Pipe Type Ø6mm heat-pipe x 4 Fan blade size 120mm x 120mm x 25mm Fan speed 700 ~ 2200RPM Air Flow (CFM) 68.9 CFM Air pressure 2.7mm/H2O Noise 9 ~ 29 dBA Rated Voltage 12V Bearing Hydraulic bearing Life Expectance (hrs) 40,000 hours Connectors 4 pin PWM + 4 pin RGB header (+12V) Net weight 632g

SilverStone has not released any information regarding pricing or availability. However, If looking at older models is any indication of pricing that leads, this CPU cooler should retail at the lower end of the scale. Meaning this CPU cooler should be an excellent budget-friendly cooler that should be worth checking out!