SilentiumPC Announces Four Cases In The Ventum VT2 PC Case Series

SilentiumPC has announced four new cases to the Ventum VT2 PC case series, all featuring a similar design but offers different RGB lighting options and different PC builder panels. There are four different models called the Ventum VT2, VT2 TG, VT2 TG ARGB, and VT2 EVO TG ARGB. The prices range from €31.90 to €52.90, or roughly $37.99 to $62.99.

The four different models all offer support for CPU coolers with a maximum height of 159 mm, a maximum GPU length of 290 mm, and a maximum length of power supply of either 230 mm or 180 mm when the hard drive is installed at the bottom of the case. These cases also support different sizes of motherboards ranging from Mini-ITX to ATX motherboard sizes.

This widespread support allows for PC builders to easily fit high-end components within any of these cases without the need to sacrifice any airflow. These cases in the VT2 PC case series offer the same front IO, having two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and two audio ports, one for a microphone, and the other is designed for headphones. All of these cases are currently available from online shops and retailers.

Ventum VT2

The Ventum VT2 PC case is designed as the budget option, featuring no tempered glass side panel and no RGB lighting throughout the PC case.

This PC case has a price tag of €31.90 or roughly $37.99, and this case offers widespread support and a basic design to the PC case.

Ventum VT2 TG

The Ventum VT2 TG PC case is incredibly similar to the first case listed but offers a tempered glass side panel, with a severe RGB lighting lack.

This PC case features a higher price tag and is currently priced at €39.90 or roughly $47.55.

Ventum VT2 TG ARGB

This PC case offers the tempered glass side panel while having RGB lighting on the fan mounted to the rear as an exhaust; this fan features not only backlit blades but also a backlit frame. This fan is the Pulsar HP ARGB 120 mm fan, which allows the user to choose the desired lighting effect.

This case's price tag is the second-highest; this is partly due to the tempered glass side panel and the rear fan's change. As the new fan features ARGB lighting, This PC case is currently priced at €42.90 or roughly $51.12.

Ventum VT2 EVO TG ARGB

This PC case is designed as the most RGB lit, featuring three 120 mm fans mounted behind the mesh front panel and a splitter installed to offer for five ARGB devices and 5 different fans.

This PC case is currently priced at €52.90, or roughly $62.99; this price increase is due to the ARGB fans and the tempered glass side panel featured in the Ventum VT2 EVO TG ARGB PC case.