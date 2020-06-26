Sharkoon Unveils the REV220 PC case which offers support for Higher-end components!

Sharkoon has introduced its REV220 PC case, which is designed to look fantastic, while offering a wide range of compatibility for larger components. The elegant design that the subtle RGB lighting further accents the REV220 on the outside of the case.

Sharkoon's REV220 PC case is a no-compromise PC case that is perfect for higher-end PC systems

The REV220 PC case, like all the PC cases in the REV series of PC cases, features a different hardware layout than the standard PC case. The new and inventive ways that the hardware is configured in the REV220 PC cases is that the motherboard is rotated 90 degrees, and all components are installed on the rotated motherboard.

Even with the change from the conventional hardware setup, this case offers no compromise in hardware compatibility. The REV220 PC case has enough space for a graphics card with a length of up to 323 mm, a power supply with a length of 200 mm, and the REV220 PC case features a CPU cooler with a height of up to 165 mm.

This drive features compatibility for a motherboard in the form factors of Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and even an ATX motherboard. This allows for even the largest, and most powerful PC systems should have little to no issue fitting inside this fantastic PC case.

For storage, this case features a total of two 3.5" hard drive and two 2.5" drive base with removable cages that are located within the power supply tunnel. For even more storage, users should look behind the mainboard tray where they will find two more 2.5" mounting locations. This allows users to easily install a large number of storage drives, making it perfect for both video editors and gamers.

The lighting for the REV220 PC case features a total of fourteen different modes and offers compatibility for a large number of motherboards. The compatible motherboards include support for MSI Mystic Light, ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion Ready, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

The top IO panel features a total for four USB ports, and two ports are USB 2.0, while the other two ports are USB 3.0. In addition to the USB ports, the IO panel has both a 3.5 mm microphone port and a 3.5 mm headphone port. The Sharkoon REV220 is available from the manufacturer's suggested price of €107 or roughly $120.