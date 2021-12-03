Seagate introduces IronWolf Pro & Exos X20 20TB HDDs for necessity of large capacity drives for consumers

The need for organizations and consumers needing large capacity drives has increased over the last several years. With the increase of small businesses and remote work and learning, Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: STX) has recognized the necessity of high capacity data storage and released the IronWolf Pro and Exos X2 20TB conventional magnetic recording (CMR)-based hard disk drives (HDDs) for their consumers and clients.

Seagate moves forward with shipments of 20TB IronWolf Pro and Exos X20 HDDs to answer the needs of large-capacity file storage

Seagate's Exos X20 HDD utilizes Seagate Secure technology as well as a 2.5M-hr MTBF rating, allowing business enterprises to recognize the need for maximum data and efficient operations, along with the highest storage capacities.

Seagate Readies Next-Gen HAMR HDDs With Up To 30TB Capacities

Paired with Seagate’s Exos CORVAULT intelligent storage system, the Exos X20 HDD delivers maximum data transfers and storage on a minimum footprint size. The Exos CORVAULT offers over 2.12PB of SAN-level performance structured on Seagate’s technologically advanced storage architecture, which is built on Seagate’s in-house 4U chassis which accommodates up to 106 Exos enterprise drives in an amazing 7-inches of rack space.

Scalable, Responsive, and Innovative Enterprise Solutions Seagate’s Exos X20 enterprise HDD is designed for maximum storage capacity and the highest rack-space efficiency. Built with cloud storage in mind, the 20TB Exos X20 delivers performance for hyperscale data centers and massive scale-out applications. With low latency of 4.16ms and repeatable response times, Exos X20 provides enhanced caching that performs up to three times better than solutions that only utilize read or write caching. Exos X20 also delivers an increased sustained data rate (SDR) of up to 285 MB/s.

The IronWolf Pro 20TB features increased reliability with consumer workload rate limits of up to 300TB/year. IronWolf drives are a necessity for current NAS servers with the design to handle heavy workloads. On top of increased workload rates, the IronWolf line offers sustained transfer rates of 285MB/s, allowing consumers the ability to collaborate with others by sharing files, backing up, and tackling heavy workloads in multi-user NAS environments.

The new IronWolf Pro 20TB drive comes with an IronWolf Health Management system to help to easily access as well as monitor the health of the drive. Seagate also offers a five-year limited product warranty and three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services for peace of mind.

High Capacity, Dependable Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) Seagate’s new IronWolf Pro 20TB HDD offers network attached storage (NAS)-optimized AgileArray technology to provide exceptional RAID reliability and compatibility during the heaviest NAS workloads that SMBs might require. Designed with built-in rotational vibration (RV) sensors, IronWolf Pro 20TB offers RV mitigation to provide reliable performance for NAS systems with little lag or downtime.

Seagate's Exos X20 20TB will be available with an MSRP of $669.99, and the IronWolf Pro 20TB will have an MSRP of $649.99. Both Seagate drives will be available this month. Seagate's Exos CORVAULT intelligent storage system is available globally via qualified Seagate distributors.