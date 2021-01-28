Sea of Thieves Season 1 Update Adds New Trials, A “Plunder Pass,” and 120fps Mode on XSX

As Rare announced late last year, Sea of Thieves will be keelhauling monthly updates in favor of a Fortnite-style seasonal structure in 2021. The first of those seasons kicks off today, and yes, that means players have a new battle pass, er, I mean “Plunder Pass” to work through. Players can unlock various free rewards simply by earning “Renown” throughout the season, but you’ll get better stuff if you shell out of the $10 Plunder Pass. In addition to all the seasonal goodies, the Sea of Thieves Season One update also adds a 120fps Performance mode on Xbox Series X. You can check out a quick trailer for the update, below.

Here’s a rundown of the new content included in Sea of Thieves Season 1:

Plunder Pass Rewards - Season One's Plunder Pass offering includes the debut of the intimidating Dark Warsmith Blunderbuss, Eye of Reach, Pistol and Cutlass along with the grand Silver Skull Sails – none of which are yet in stock at the Pirate Emporium. Other unlockables include the Ruby Splashtail Monarch Costume and Fishing Rod, the Crab Dab and Mysteriously Casual emotes, the Bear & Bird Wheel and the stunning Collector's Night Wulf Figurehead!

New Events - In addition to the Trials that allow you to speed up your progress towards Season rewards, new time-limited Events will come and go every month. You might be thrown into a battle between Trading Companies, get involved in a worldwide skeleton crackdown… or just spend a lot of time fishing.

Sea of Thieves is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You can start earning Season 1 content as of today.