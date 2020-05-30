Scorn Dev Reassures Xbox Fans on Unreal Engine 5, Says Raytracing Will Be Used on Case-by-Case Basis

During our interview with Scorn Game Director Ljubomir Peklar, we asked his opinion on the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, since Scorn is also based on Unreal Engine technology. First of all, he confirmed that there are no plans to port the game to the new version as it could have disastrous results for the final product.

Then he dived onto the specifics of the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo and also went on to reassure Xbox fans who might have worried after Epic wouldn't confirm how that PlayStation 5 demo could run on the upcoming Xbox Series X console.<

Arkane Is Mostly Excited About Next-Gen Hardware for the Enhanced AI and Physics Simulation Possibilities

That demo looked very impressive. Even more so on the development side, if all that was said is true without some major caveats. It looks like all three platforms will be able to use the engine quite well. For those that are worried that the Unreal Engine 5 is built around the fastest SSD with custom I/O, look at it this way. Even if Epic for some reason wanted to create an engine only for that system I doubt that they would design it to be primarily focused on the system’s slowest part (compared to

other parts in that system). Theoretically, If I had to choose I would rather take an average speed SSD (an even slower than the one in Series X) and have more memory. Now since that kind of system would be obviously too expensive, these SSDs with custom I/O solutions are the best option.

As a follow-up, we also inquired with Peklar about the role that real-time raytracing will take in the upcoming years. Given that PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will all feature hardware support for raytracing, many gamers thought virtually every game would feature some form of real-time raytracing. However, it turns out that's not actually the case - Scorn itself won't support it, for instance, and the Unreal Engine 5 tech demo showcased the amazing Lumen global illumination technique that doesn't rely on triangle raytracing.

Peklar warned that developers shouldn't shoehorn new technologies such as raytracing into a game just because they can, and added it should be expected on a case-by-case basis only rather than by default.