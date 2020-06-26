Score $200 off on Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro That Comes With a Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM and More

There are lots of things to like about the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, and with a discount of $200 on Amazon, you’ll love it even more. Going for $1,599 on the website, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers sufficient firepower in a portable package. How might you ask? For starters, it has an Intel 10th-generation Core i5 CPU, which is a quad-core processor designed to tackle a wide-range of tasks; heavy, moderate and light tasks should be no problem for this model.

Additionally, this 13-inch MacBook Pro also comes with 16GB of RAM, meaning applications that demand a lot of memory won’t deliver that laggy experience that a lot of machines suffer from. One of the biggest changes Apple made to increase the reliability of this MacBook Pro is replacing the butterfly keyboard with a scissor switch mechanism. Now not only will users experience improved tactility from the notebook, they also won’t have to worry about taking it to an authorized Apple service center every few months.

There are four Thunderbolt 3 ports present as well, delivering ample data throughput and that crisp 13-inch Retina display with a super-high resolution will also be nothing short of ‘eye-candy’ for you. For most users, 512GB of storage will be sufficient, and that 10-hour battery is plentiful for when you want to commute without a wall socket nearby for several hours.

For $1,599, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro gets a healthy discount for customers that want excellent hardware in a portable package. If you place the order right now, it will get restocked on July 16, but rest assure that you would have reserved a unit to enjoy down the road.