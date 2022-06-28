SCHENKER Intros Upgraded XMG PRO & XMG FUSION 15 Laptops, Aiming The Performance Segment

SCHENKER has introduced its upgraded XMG Pro & XMG Fusion 15 laptops which move away from a thin & light approach to a more performance-oriented design.

XMG Pro and XMG FUSION 15: New model generation with substantially more performance

Press Release: The 2022 generation of the XMG PRO 15 and PRO 17 moves away from the thin-and-light approach of last year's models and positions itself as a performance-focused, balanced full package. The gaming workstation's configuration options include Intel processors from the 12th Core generation, Nvidia graphics cards from the RTX 3080 Ti to the 3060, and 4K, WQHD, and Full HD displays. The new XMG FUSION 15, one of the most successful XMG laptops of all times, receives an upgrade - and enters the race with a Core i7-11800H as well as RTX 3070 and 3060.

XMG Pro (E22): Well-equipped gaming workstation

XMGs PRO 15 and PRO 17 feature either Intel's Core i9-12900H or Core i7-12700H, each with 14 cores and 20 threads, and are equipped with two M.2 SSDs connected via PCI Express 4.0 as well as SO-DIMM slots for up to 64 GB DDR4-3200. There is also an upgrade on the graphics card side. Customers can choose between Nvidia's three current top models: the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with 16 GB VRAM, 3070 Ti, and 3060 (PRO 15 only).

Including 15-watt Dynamic Boost 2.0, these graphics cards respectively operate with a TGP of up to 135, 125, and 120 watts – thus delivering more power than in last year's PRO laptops, which had to make do with more limited cooling resources and power limits due to the ultra-slim design. As a result, the dimensions and weight increase to 35.8 x 24 x 2.49 cm and 2.4 kg (PRO 15) and 39.6 x 26.2 x 2.49 cm and 2.8 kg (PRO 17), bringing an additional benefit of battery capacity increases to 80 Wh in the new models.













Additional optimization of the cooling system is gained through the use of liquid metal pads on the core components. In contrast to conventional heat conductors, these are characterized by particularly high long-term durability.

XMG markets the 15.6 and 17.3-inch laptops as gaming workstations. Both the configurable display options with high color space coverage and their connectivity features are duly versatile. Whilst the PRO 15 is available with a 144 Hz fast Full HD IPS panel, a WQHD IPS panel at 165 Hz, and a UHD OLED panel, the PRO 17 offers a choice between a 165 Hz fast WQHD IPS and a UHD IPS panel. Both 4K displays feature factory X-Rite color calibration.

Panel Brightness MUX-Switch G-Sync + Advanced Optimus Colour Space Coverage XMG PRO 15 (E22) FHD IPS, 144 Hz 300 nits yes yes 95 % sRGB WQHD IPS, 165 Hz 300 nits yes - 99 % sRGB & DCI-P3 UHD OLED, 60 Hz 400 nits - - 100 % sRGB XMG PRO 17 (E22) WQHD IPS, 165 Hz 300 nits yes yes 99 % sRGB & DCI-P3 UHD IPS, 60 Hz 400 nits - - 100 % Adobe RGB

The hybrid concept of gaming laptops and creative workstations is also reflected in the abundant connectivity: Thunderbolt 4, a DisplayPort-capable USB-C 3.2 port, HDMI 2.1, and Mini DisplayPort 1.4 can run up to four external monitors. The Thunderbolt 4 port is linked to Intel's efficient iGPU, whilst all other graphical interfaces are connected to the dedicated Nvidia graphics card and thus support G-Sync and VR headsets. In addition, there are two USB A 3.2 ports, a microSD card reader, Gigabit LAN, and Wi-Fi 6E, a full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction, and a headset-compatible headphone output, and a microphone input with S/PDIF support. The keyboard offers a full numeric keypad, separate navigation, arrow keys, and RGB per-key illumination.

Tech specs - XMG PRO 17 Product ID XPR17E22 Displays 17.3" IPS | 2560×1440 px | 165 Hz (alternatively 60 Hz settable) | 300 nits | 99 % sRGB/DCI-P3 | G-SYNC | non-glare

17.3" IPS | 3840×2160 px | 60 Hz | 400 nits | 100 % Adobe-RGB | colour calibrated (powered by X-Rite) | non-glare Chipset Intel H670 Processors Intel Core i7-12700H | 6 P- & 8 E-core/20 threads | up to 4.7 GHz | 24 MB cache | 45+ W TDP

Intel Core i9-12900H | 6 P- & 8 E-cores/20 threads | up to 5.0 GHz | 24 MB cache | 45+ W TDP

Liquid Metal Pad ex factory Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics | 96 Execution Units | integrated (iGPU)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti | 8 GB GDDR6 | 110 W TGP (+ 15 W Dynamic Boost 2.0) | dedicated (dGPU)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti | 16 GB GDDR6 | 120 W TGP (+ 15 W Dynamic Boost 2.0) | dedicated (dGPU)

Liquid Metal Pad ex factory1440p display connection: iGPU with NVIDIA Optimus or dGPU (via Advanced Optimus/MUX-Switch)

2160p display connection: iGPU with NVIDIA Optimus

HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, DP via USB-C connection: dGPU

DP via TB4/USB-C connection: iGPU with NVIDIA Optimus

4 external displays directly addressable (more with MST adapter via USB-C or Mini DisplayPort)VR Ready Memory 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM | up to 64 GB and 3200 MHz | Dual Channel | max. 1.2 V Storage 2x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 4.0 x4 (supports RAID 0/1) Audio stereo speakers

smart Amplifier

S/PDIF-out (optical)

microphone with noise-canceling

Sound Blaster Atlas Keyboard keyboard with per-key RGB backlight, full-fledged numeric keypad and full-size arrow keys Touchpad Microsoft Precision Touchpad, two integrated buttons | 119 x 71 mm (W x D) Ports

(clockwise) Left:

2-in-1 audio (mic-in or S/PDIF optical)

headphone-out (compatible with combo jack headsets)

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (powered)Rear:

Mini DisplayPort 1.4 (G-SYNC compatible)

HDMI 2.1 (G-SYNC compatible | HDCP 2.3)

Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 3.2 Gen2×1 (DisplayPort 1.4: yes | Power Delivery: no)

DC-inRight:

RJ45 Port (LAN)

USB-C 3.2 Gen2×1 (DisplayPort 1.4: yes, G-SYNC compatible | Power Delivery: no)

microSD card reader Communication Realtek Gigabit LAN

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5

Full HD webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction Security Kensington Lock

TPM 2.0 (via dTPM) Power supply 230 watts (155 x 75 x 26 mm | 720 g incl. EU power cable) Battery changeable 80 Wh Li-Poly-battery (internally screwed)

The flexible battery charging function can be activated in BIOS (FlexiCharger) Chassis display lid and the bottom case made of aluminum

display frame and the top case made of plastic

135° display opening angle

PH 0 screw heads

one-hand opening Weight ca. 2.8 kg Dimensions 396 x 262 x 24.9 mm (W x D x H) Included in box laptop (incl. battery), power supply, driver USB stick

XMG FUSION 15 (finally) gets a successor with the M22 model version

The XMG FUSION 15, which was presented for the first time at IFA 2019 in Berlin and developed in cooperation with Intel, is also receiving an update after an unusually long product life cycle of just over 2 years. The dimensions of the magnesium chassis of the M22 version have increased slightly to 35.6 x 23.4 x 21.7 cm, while the weight has remained almost unchanged at 1.94 kg.

The graphics cards available are the GeForce RTX 3070 and 3060, with a TGP of 125 and 115 watts respectively. In benchmark mode, which can be activated via the Control Center, a further 20 (RTX 3070) or 10 watts (RTX 3060) are available, but these settings automatically activate maximum fan speed. On the CPU side, the laptop does not rely on Intel's hybrid design of the 12th Core generation but rather integrates an alternative with 8 fully-fledged cores and 16 threads with the Core i7-11800H.







The cooling system of the FUSION 15 has also been further improved. For example, larger fans are now used which are characterized by quieter operation and a lower frequency acoustic profile. At the forefront of the strengths of the laptop is the balanced, medium performance profile in silent fan mode: thanks to the flat fan curve, the FUSION 15 delivers just 10 percent less performance than in the maximum profile, yet remains very quiet under gaming load with 42 instead of 53 dB(A).

Instead of the previous Full HD display, XMG has selected a 165 Hz IPS panel with WQHD resolution and 95 percent sRGB color space coverage. The screen can be folded out flat with an opening angle of up to 180 degrees. The memory configuration includes two SO-DIMM slots for up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM and a maximum of two M.2 SSDs, with the primary drive connected via PCI Express 4.0.

The optomechanical keyboard with tactile silent switches, N-key rollover, and RGB single-key illumination as well as the 93 Wh battery have been adopted from the preceding model. However, the battery now has an integrated chip for charge control which, in combination with the option of manually limiting the charge capacity, results in improved longevity. Connectivity features include 2.5 Gigabit LAN and Wi-Fi 6, three USB-A 3.2 ports, Thunderbolt 4 with integrated USB-C 4.0 and DisplayPort function, HDMI 2.1, a full-size SD card reader, and a 2-in-1 audio port.

Tech specs - XMG FUSION 15 Product ID XFU15M22 Display 15.6" IPS | 2560×1440 px | 165 Hz | 350 cd/m² | 95 % sRGB | non-glare Chipset Intel HM570 Processor Intel Core i7-11800H | 2.3 - 4.6 GHz | 8 cores/16 threads | 24 MB cache | 45+ W TDP

liquid metal compound ex factory

option for CPU undervolting in the BIOS Graphics Intel UHD Graphics | integrated (iGPU)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 | 6 GB GDDR6 | 120* W TGP | dedicated (dGPU)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 125* W TGP | dedicated (dGPU)

*plus up to 10/20 W (3060/3070) in benchmark mode (can be activated in the software, fans permanently at 100 %)display connection: iGPU with NVIDIA Optimus

HDMI and DP via USB-C connection: dGPUa number of external displays (simultaneously with the use of the internal display):

2 external displays directly on the laptop

3 external displays via docking station without MST (2 at the dock, 1 via HDMI at the laptop)

additional (4++) external displays with MST capable docking station or MST splitter VR Ready (may require USB-C to DP adapter, sold separately) Memory 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM | up to 64 GB and 3200 MHz | Dual Channel | max. 1.2 V

options for manual RAM tuning in the BIOS Storage 1x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 4.0 x4 (supports RAID 0/1)

1x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 3.0 x4 (supports RAID 0/1) or SATA III Audio stereo speakers

microphone with noise-canceling Keyboard optomechanical keyboard with per-key RGB backlight, N-key rollover, and anti-ghosting

tactile silent switches with 2 mm travel and 1 mm actuation point

Fn lock function Touchpad Microsoft Precision Glass Touchpad, two integrated buttons | 116 x 72 mm (W x D) Ports

(clockwise) Left:

2-in-1 audio (headphone + mic)

USB-A 3.2 Gen2×1Rear:

DC-in

RJ45 Port 2,5 Gbit (LAN)

HDMI 2.1 (G-SYNC compatible | HDCP 2.3)

Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0 Gen3×1* (DisplayPort 1.4: yes, G-SYNC compatible | Power Delivery: no)Right:

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen1

card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC) Communication Realtek 2.5 Gbit LAN

WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5

HD webcam (Windows Hello compatible) Security Kensington Lock

TPM 2.0 (via Intel PTT) Power supply 230 watts (152 x 76 x 26 mm | 695 g incl. EU power cable) Battery changeable 93 Wh Li-poly battery (internally screwed)

different battery charging profiles selectable in the software Chassis display lid, top and the bottom case made of magnesium alloy (AZ91D)

display frame made of plastic

180° display opening angle

PH 0 screw heads

one-hand opening

performance mode switch button

LED light bar (individually configurable) Weight ca. 1.94 kg Dimensions 356.4 x 233.8 x 21.65 mm (W x D x H) Included in box laptop (incl. battery), power supply, driver USB stick

Pricing and availability

The base configuration of the XMG PRO 15, which can be freely configured on bestware.com, includes Intel‘s Core i7-12700H, a GeForce RTX 3060, 16 (2x8) GB DDR4-3200, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD and a Full HD IPS display with 144 Hz. The starting price including 19% VAT is € 1,979. Meanwhile, the XMG PRO 17 with a 165 Hz WQHD IPS display and RTX 3070 Ti starts at € 2,499. The base configuration of the XMG FUSION 15 for € 1,499 includes Intel's Core i7-11800H, 16 (2x8) GB DDR4-3200, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD, and a 165 Hz WQHD panel. Component upgrades such as faster graphics cards are available for an additional charge.