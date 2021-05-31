Scarlet Nexus New Console Demo Comparison Video Confirms Slightly Faster Load Times on PlayStation 5 and More

Scarlet Nexus seems to run identically on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with only minimal differences separating the two versions of the game.

A new comparison video based on the game's playable demo put together by ElAnalistaDeBits highlights how the differences between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are minimal, as the game loads slightly faster on the Sony console.

- Scarlet Nexus is probably the game with the fewest differences that I have seen between versions.

- Series S runs at 1440p resolution, while PS5 and Series X run at 2160p.

- Loading times a few seconds faster on PS5.

- Framerate stable at 60FPS, with some drops during combat.

- I have noticed that PS5 makes a bit more noise than usual with this game.

Scarlet Nexus is setting out to be one of the most interesting games launching this year on PC and consoles. I had the chance to try out the first three hours of both campaigns, and I was quite impressed by what I experienced.

With its distinct Japanese anime feel, interesting setting, and characters, and intense combat, Scarlet Nexus has the makings of a great action role-playing game, although the lack of any truly innovative feature will inevitably turn some players off. I, for one, cannot wait to spend more time with Scarlet Nexus once it releases next month, as the first three hours of the game did manage to get me hooked and left me hungering for more.

Scarlet Nexus launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on June 25th worldwide.