Save Nearly $50 on AirPods with Wireless Charging Case Today

Apple AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are currently available for just $151, representing a discount of $48.

Amazon and Apple are Offering the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case with a $48 Discount

Though a lot of fanboys will swear by their Bose, but nothing comes close to the AirPods when it comes to ease of use. Overall, what Apple has managed to forge is a better package in every sense of the way. The AirPods sound good, pair easily, switches between devices without any effort and they are quite cheap today as well, retailing for just $151, saving you $48 without doing anything at all.

The particular AirPods on sale are the second-generation model with the H1 chip. It features the iconic design we have come to love over the years, packed with great features like support for ‘Hey Siri’ and longer battery life. But that is not the party trick you should care about. The model on sale comes with the Wireless Charging Case. This means you don’t have to fiddle around with a Lightning cable in order to charge the battery case up. Place it on a Qi wireless charging pad and you will start juicing up instantly.

Before iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, you had to manually switch between devices by simply selecting the AirPods from Control Center. This was insane convenience in itself. But Apple is taking this to a whole new level. If you are paired with an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, AirPods will switch between them automatically. Just pick up the device you want to use and AirPods will switch over. And you thought this convenience couldn’t be multiplied, right? We were all proven wrong.

There is a lot to love about the AirPods and we simply cannot go through each and everything right here. But, we will wrap things up by saying that this is an extremely great deal and you should make use of it.

In order to get the discount, you do not have to do anything at all. Just add the AirPods to your shopping cart, checkout and wait for them to arrive. No special discount codes or coupons are needed here. It’s a classic discount, the one everyone loves.

Buy Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - Was $199, now just $151