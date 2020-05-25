Save $79 on a Cellular iPad 7 with 32GB of Storage, Now Just $379

Apple has discounted the cellular iPad 7 with LTE capabilities to just $379, offering a flat $79 discount. This model features 32GB of storage.

iPad 7 is Back on Sale Again, Save $79 on LTE Model with 32GB of Storage in Either Space Gray or Silver

The seventh-generation iPad represents great value for money even without any sort of discount. But when you learn that you can get the already-cheap tablet for $79, then things start to get even better. Way better, if you’re asking us.

Right now, a 32GB iPad 7 complete with cellular capabilities and 32GB of storage can be yours for a low price of just $379. Normally, this model will retail for around $459 if it is not discounted in any sort of way.

Let’s get the obvious out of the way first - the iPad 7 features a 10.2-inch Retina display, A10 Fusion processor, support for Apple Pencil and features the Smart Connector for hooking up stuff like the official Smart Keyboard. The latter is currently discounted to just $99 which is a super amazing deal. Apart from all this, the iPad 7 on sale does not only rely on Wi-Fi only to handle data. It features a built-in cellular radio, allowing you to pop in a SIM card and use the LTE network of your choice for truly untethered data usage. What this ultimately means is, you don’t have to go on a hunt to stay connected to the outside world as long as you have an LTE connection around you.

The seventh-generation iPad model on sale is available in both Space Gray and Silver finishes. If you are looking for an opinion, go with the Space Gray iPad as it usually blends well most cases and accessories available. But obviously, which model you go for is entirely your choice.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $459, now just $379