How to Save $50 on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 Series Before the Official Launch?

Before Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Tab S8 series during its Unpacked 2022 event, it has offered its loyal consumer base a special deal, particularly those for early adopters. You can save an immediate $50 on any mobile device that is a part of the announcements next month, and we will show you how to get those savings.

Samsung Has Introduced a Reservation Program for Customers to Save $50

Reservations for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 family have started on the company’s website. Samsung has outlined a simple way on how you can save $50 by adding the necessary details in the empty fields such as your name, email, zip code, and phone number. Keep in mind that though Samsung has opened up reservations for two product lines, it is not calling them by their official names for whatever reason.

Also, just because you are reserving a member of the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Tab S8 family does not mean that you are placing a pre-order for them. Booking one of these devices means you are putting yourself on the mailing list to get notified as soon as these products are available to pre-order. Speaking of pre-order, Samsung is expected to provide that dates sometime in February.

The $50 credit that you eventually receive for reserving the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy Tab S8 may increase to a higher reward should you choose to pre-order one of these devices later. Last year, when Samsung opened up Galaxy S21 pre-orders, it gave up to $200 in store credit, so considering you are rewarded with the same amount as before, you can get up to $250 in store credit, and that goes a long way in making your purchase more affordable than before.

Which product will you be reserving? A member of the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy Tab S8? Tell us down in the comments.