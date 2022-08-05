Save 5% on a Brand New MagSafe Charger for iPhone 13, 12

Apple is giving everyone a chance to save 5% on a brand new MagSafe Charger for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 lineup of phones.

Missed the MagSafe Charger Bandwagon? Grab Yours Now for a Low Price of Just $37 for a Limited Time

Wireless charging has been around for ages and there's been next to no innovation in this arena until Apple jumped in with MagSafe. Rather than fighting with the wireless charger itself in order to get perfect alignment, Apple solved the alignment issue by using magnets.

The smartphones that support MagSafe charging fall under the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 lineup and all you need is a MagSafe compatible charger to take advantage of the party trick. Luckily, Apple sells an official accessory for the phones and right now it is 5% off as well, saving you a couple of bucks which you can spend on a latte.

Buy Apple MagSafe Charger - Was $39, now just $37

Unlike regular Qi wireless charging which is limited to 7.5W of power output for iPhones, MagSafe is capable of providing up to 15W of power to iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Just pair it with a compatible 20W USB-C charger and you'll be charging fast, that too wirelessly.

There's really nothing else to it, really. Whenever you are running low on juice, just attach the MagSafe Charger behind your iPhone and you'll be charging instantly. And since the connection is solid, thanks to magnets, therefore you don't have to worry about waking up to an iPhone which failed to charge due to poor alignment.

Even if you don't have a MagSafe compatible iPhone, you can still use this as a regular Qi charger for charging anything at all.