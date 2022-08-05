Menu
Company

Save 5% on a Brand New MagSafe Charger for iPhone 13, 12

Uzair Ghani
Aug 5, 2022
Save 5% on Apple MagSafe Charger.

Apple is giving everyone a chance to save 5% on a brand new MagSafe Charger for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 lineup of phones.

Missed the MagSafe Charger Bandwagon? Grab Yours Now for a Low Price of Just $37 for a Limited Time

Wireless charging has been around for ages and there's been next to no innovation in this arena until Apple jumped in with MagSafe. Rather than fighting with the wireless charger itself in order to get perfect alignment, Apple solved the alignment issue by using magnets.

The smartphones that support MagSafe charging fall under the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 lineup and all you need is a MagSafe compatible charger to take advantage of the party trick. Luckily, Apple sells an official accessory for the phones and right now it is 5% off as well, saving you a couple of bucks which you can spend on a latte.

Buy Apple MagSafe Charger - Was $39, now just $37

Unlike regular Qi wireless charging which is limited to 7.5W of power output for iPhones, MagSafe is capable of providing up to 15W of power to iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Just pair it with a compatible 20W USB-C charger and you'll be charging fast, that too wirelessly.

There's really nothing else to it, really. Whenever you are running low on juice, just attach the MagSafe Charger behind your iPhone and you'll be charging instantly. And since the connection is solid, thanks to magnets, therefore you don't have to worry about waking up to an iPhone which failed to charge due to poor alignment.

Even if you don't have a MagSafe compatible iPhone, you can still use this as a regular Qi charger for charging anything at all.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order