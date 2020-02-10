Save $200 on Apple’s Latest MacBook Air, Now Just $899 Brand New

Today's a golden opportunity to pick up Apple's latest MacBook Air with a heft discount of $200 applied to it, bringing the price down to just $899 for a limited time.

Apple's MacBook Air Complete with Retina display, True Tone, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Discounted to $899

Needless to say that the MacBook Air is the iPhone 11 of the MacBook lineup. It's cheap, it's fast, it gets the job done and serves as a default for many users out there. If you are been contemplating on getting one then today's your chance to pick it up with a $200 discount attached, bringing the price down to a far more reasonable $899 for the 128GB storage model. If you need more storage, then you will be pleased to learn that the 256GB model is also discounted, and it will only cost you $1,099, which is not bad at all.

For $899 you get a notebook that packs an extremely thin chassis and has a Retina display that boasts True Tone. You also get 8GB of RAM which is more than ample for daily tasks like email, web browsing and maybe a little bit of Minecraft. You even get two USB-C ports which are also Thunderbolt 3 compatible, meaning you can actually hook up an external GPU to this thing if you want to go slightly pro on a budget.

You are also getting a Core i5 processor that is dual-core, which is fine given why you're buying this notebook in the first place - ultimate portability and light day to day tasks. Things are wrapped up with Touch ID, allowing you to authenticate logins, enter passwords and even authorize Apple Pay on websites that support it. All in all it's a great package and one you would definitely consider if you want to be on the Mac side of the fence and not Windows.

This is likely a limited time deal and will return to its original price as soon as the notebook has sold out. So, if you want one for yourself then make sure you are super vigilant today. Who doesn't want a hot looking MacBook Air, right?

Buy New Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) - Was $1,099, now just $899