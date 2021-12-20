SAPPHIRE launches two new AIO CPU cooling series offering incredible performance and cooling levels

SAPPHIRE Technology revealed their latest version of products for the NITRO+ Gaming Series family with two all-new AIO CPU Coolers — the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A AIO CPU Cooler.

SAPPHIRE's New NITRO+ S360-A and S240-A Cooler Series are premium offerings that outperform previous generational offerings

Combining SAPPHIRE NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade design with Asetek 7th Gen Pump allows for supreme thermal performance combined with high-quality EPDM tubes, surrounded in nylon mesh sleeve covering. SAPPHIRE offers a new unique organic “spider” pump cap design with enticing ARGB accents (fully customizable with the use of third-party components), making the new SAPPHIRE Cooler Series an integral device for any computer.

Seagate reveals Exos Application Platform advanced controller, powered by AMD EPYC CPUs

The NITRO+ Hybrid Fan Blade adorns the radiator fans for the cooler. A standard axial fan produces low amounts of noise but does not offer adequate air pressure to force the air to the components, while a traditional blower fan produces strong air pressure with a loud performance at its highest settings. SAPPHIRE's NITRO+ hybrid fan design collects the same benefits of both styles by improving the downward air pressure of the axial fan design, keeping fan noise down. While the company produced their own internal testing, they found that there was a 4°C and 5dBA improvement compared to previous generations.













The fans on the radiator as well as the pump are enhanced with ARGB controllable and customizable through the motherboard. The "spider" design for the pump cap, as well as the NITRO+ eyes on the cooler, will light up utilizing the ARGB once the SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Cooler is powered on. The ARGB Pass-Through Connector ensures that consumers will be able to connect an additional ARGB device, further expanding and customizing any gaming PC to the consumer's design preference.



The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Cooler Series showcases Asetek’s seventh-generation pump, an efficiently engineered pump and cold plate that delivers as high as 15% increased thermal output over previous offerings from Asetek’s cutting-edge products. The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Cooler Series is the first desktop liquid cooling product showcasing an "Out-Of-Bounds temperature sensing." Liquid temperatures are always monitored by the cooler itself and immediately boost the speed of the pump at peak times to ensure that the thermal temperatures are at a minimum with premium efficiency of the system operation, offering a myriad of immersive gameplay experiences compared to past offerings from Asetek.

Intel Core i3-12100F & i5-12400F are among the first of the Alder Lake-S series CPUs to not receive Efficient cores

The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ AIO CPU Cooler Series has the ability to handle AMD and Intel's premium CPU offerings. Its unique cooling performance on top of the amazingly low noise performance produces higher results compared to standard cooling options. All AMD AM4 CPUs are supported alongside Intel's LGA 115X / 1200 / 20XX and 1700 socket styles for a wide range of compatibility options.

The SAPPHIRE NITRO+ S360-A AIO CPU Cooler and SAPPHIRE NITRO+ S240-A AIO CPU Cooler is currently available from selected SAPPHIRE online retailers and physical computer stores worldwide.