SAPPHIRE has introduced the SAPPHIRE V2000 BP-FP6 and SAPPHIRE V2000 FS-FP6, which utilizes the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor series. This processor was built on the 7 nm process technology, Zen 2 cores, and a high-performance AMD Radeon graphics card.

The SAPPHIRE V2000 FS-FP6 can support up to four 4K displays due to the two HDMI ports and two DisplayPorts located on the motherboard's back, while the SAPPHIRE V2000 BP-FP6 can support only two displays with the two HDMI ports. This board features a 4"x 4" (NUC) form factor, while the SAPPHIRE V2000 FS-FP6 features a slightly larger size of a 5"x 5" (NUC) form factor.

For processors, the SAPPHIRE V2000 FS-FP6 comes with four different configurations utilizing either the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2748, AMD Ryzen Embedded V2546, AMD Ryzen Embedded V2718, or the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2516.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded V2748 and AMD Ryzen Embedded V2546 feature a higher TDP of 45 watts, while the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2718 and the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2516 have a TDP of just 15 watts.

While the BP-FP6 features just two processor options, either the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2718 or the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2516, both featuring a TDP of 15-watts.





Paul Smith, senior director of Business Development for Embedded Products at SAPPHIRE, stated, "The AMD Ryzen Embedded products have been an excellent choice for us building platforms with leading performance and features. The V2000 series sets a new standard for embedded designs and allows us to support four independent displays in 4K resolution while maintaining a secure host connection. We are excited to bring the embedded industry the performance and features from the Ryzen Embedded V2000 series with our new 4x4 and 5x5 motherboards and a Simply NUC mini-PC which is coming soon."

These boards are suited for a small form factor case and feature two SO-DIMM slots allowing for ram speeds of up to 3,200 MHz. These SO-DIMM slots offer a maximum RAM capacity of 64 GB. These boards use an AMD Radeon GPU featuring up to seven cores and a core speed of 1.6 GHz.

These boards have product pages available on the Sapphire website, showing the various configurations planned, with no price listed for either of these boards.