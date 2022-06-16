Samsung Wallet Goes Official, a One Stop Solution for All Things Digital

Samsung has just launched Samsung Wallet, a digital wallet platform that can be used to store all forms of your digital identity with ease and convenience. The wallet that Samsung has just launched will allow you to manage your digital keys, payment methods, identification, boarding passes, and more.

Considering how digital wallets have become a lot more common than they used to be, it is no surprise that Samsung has launched its own version called Samsung Wallet. Apple and Google have already done this. For those wondering, these wallets let users unlock and start their vehicles, show their ID, make transactions, as well as a lot more. Samsung is increasing its efforts with the wallet as it wants the users to have a good experience.

Samsung May Cancel the Price-Competitive Galaxy S22 FE, Bringing an End to the Fan Edition Series

Samsung Wallet is Here to Make Your Galaxy Phone Even More Intuitive

“Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing digital keys, cards, and more,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of Digital Life, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers.”

Samsung has stated that the new platform is using defense-grade security and encryption in the form of Samsung Knox so it can help protect the most sensitive information. Users can get a combination of fingerprint and encryption to protect the data and ensure that only they have access to it. Samsung Knox also sequesters all the sensitive data stored in Wallet into an isolated environment, which provides another layer of security against both physical and digital hacking.

The platform supports digital automobile keys on specific BMW, Genesis, and Hyundai models including the BMW 1-8 Series, X5-X7, and iX models launched after July 2020, as well as on the Hyundai Palisade, Genesis GV60, and G90. WIth more partners being added in the future.

The platform can also be used to track a user's digital portfolio, including their investments in crypto. You can also go ahead and have support for driver's license and student ID later this year.

The platform is available to all Galaxy users in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Eligible users can go to their Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass app, follow the instructions, and migrate to Samsung Wallet app or simply download it from the Google Play Store