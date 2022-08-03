Samsung’s First UFS 4.0 Flash Storage for Mobile Products Will Enter Mass Production This Month

Samsung’s UFS 4.0 storage, which was first announced in May of this year, is expected to enter mass production this month. The new and faster standard of flash memory is expected to be found in a boatload of products and may also be found in the Korean giant’s premium handset lineup for 2023.

Samsung’s UFS 4.0 Doubles the Bandwidth of UFS 3.1, While Also Consuming Less Energy

During its Flash Memory Summit 2022, Samsung provided some updates to its various plans, which included kicking off mass production of UFS 4.0 storage. According to the manufacturer, this new, more efficient standard of flash memory chips will be used in a variety of products, as highlighted below.

“The industry’s first UFS 4.0 mobile storage, developed by Samsung in May, is scheduled to enter mass production this month. The new UFS 4.0 will be a critical component in flagship smartphones that require large amounts of data processing for features like high-resolution images and graphics-heavy mobile games, and will later be used in mobility, VR and AR.”

When you hear the term ‘UFS,’ an immediate reaction is that this technology will be found in future smartphones. Though Samsung has not explicitly mentioned which products will sport its UFS 4.0 storage, it is more than possible that we will see them in the Galaxy S23 series, potentially launching next year. If the Galaxy S23 does not feature Samsung’s own Exynos 2300, at least they can be treated to the Korean giant’s next-generation flash memory.

With mass production starting this month, one would assume that UFS 4.0 flash memory would be found in the upcoming iPhone 14 range. Sadly, Apple relies on NVMe storage, so it is unlikely that it will use Samsung’s latest storage technology for its iPhones. To recap, UFS 4.0 uses Samsung’s Gen 7 V-NAND memory and proprietary controller and can reach sequential read speeds of up to 4,200MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 2,800MB/s.

Additionally, per lane, UFS 4.0 supports up to 23.2Gbps per lane, which is double the amount obtainable by the UFS 3.1 standard. Suppose performance and memory bandwidth increase was not a priority. In that case, you should know that the latest standard introduces a 46 percent power-efficiency improvement in sequential read speeds compared to the previous generation.

The new UFS 4.0 storage can be configured to support up to 1TB of storage, meaning more premium smartphones will ship with higher onboard memory variants.

News Source: Samsung Newsroom