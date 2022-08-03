Menu
Company

Samsung’s First UFS 4.0 Flash Storage for Mobile Products Will Enter Mass Production This Month

Omar Sohail
Aug 3, 2022
Samsung’s First UFS 4.0 Flash Storage for Mobile Products Will Enter Mass Production This Month

Samsung’s UFS 4.0 storage, which was first announced in May of this year, is expected to enter mass production this month. The new and faster standard of flash memory is expected to be found in a boatload of products and may also be found in the Korean giant’s premium handset lineup for 2023.

Samsung’s UFS 4.0 Doubles the Bandwidth of UFS 3.1, While Also Consuming Less Energy

During its Flash Memory Summit 2022, Samsung provided some updates to its various plans, which included kicking off mass production of UFS 4.0 storage. According to the manufacturer, this new, more efficient standard of flash memory chips will be used in a variety of products, as highlighted below.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Galaxy Watch 5 Charger Will Use USB Type-C and Deliver Faster Charging

“The industry’s first UFS 4.0 mobile storage, developed by Samsung in May, is scheduled to enter mass production this month. The new UFS 4.0 will be a critical component in flagship smartphones that require large amounts of data processing for features like high-resolution images and graphics-heavy mobile games, and will later be used in mobility, VR and AR.”

When you hear the term ‘UFS,’ an immediate reaction is that this technology will be found in future smartphones. Though Samsung has not explicitly mentioned which products will sport its UFS 4.0 storage, it is more than possible that we will see them in the Galaxy S23 series, potentially launching next year. If the Galaxy S23 does not feature Samsung’s own Exynos 2300, at least they can be treated to the Korean giant’s next-generation flash memory.

With mass production starting this month, one would assume that UFS 4.0 flash memory would be found in the upcoming iPhone 14 range. Sadly, Apple relies on NVMe storage, so it is unlikely that it will use Samsung’s latest storage technology for its iPhones. To recap, UFS 4.0 uses Samsung’s Gen 7 V-NAND memory and proprietary controller and can reach sequential read speeds of up to 4,200MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 2,800MB/s.

Additionally, per lane, UFS 4.0 supports up to 23.2Gbps per lane, which is double the amount obtainable by the UFS 3.1 standard. Suppose performance and memory bandwidth increase was not a priority. In that case, you should know that the latest standard introduces a 46 percent power-efficiency improvement in sequential read speeds compared to the previous generation.

The new UFS 4.0 storage can be configured to support up to 1TB of storage, meaning more premium smartphones will ship with higher onboard memory variants.

News Source: Samsung Newsroom

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order