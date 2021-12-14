Samsung Plays a Massive Role in OPPO’s First Foldable Phone

OPPO recently decided to go ahead and tease their first foldable device, the OPPO Find N; the device is going to get the full unveil tomorrow at the OPPO Inno Day 2021 and most of the features are already there for the public to look at. The latest bit of information we have received on the OPPO Find N is the company that is behind the manufacturing of the screens for the phone.

Samsung Display Said to be Making the Display for OPPO Find N

It should not come as a surprise but OPPO decided to go with Samsung Display for the screens. A report from The Elec mentions that the foldable display on the OPPO Find N is made by Samsung's display manufacturing division. The phone comes with a 7.1-inch display with an LTPO OLED panel and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Additionally, the phone uses Samsung's UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) protection layer for better scratch and drop resistance.

The New OPPO Air Glass Looks Like Something Out of Dragon Ball

The cover display on the OPPO Find N is a 5.45-inch OLED panel that is made by the Chinese firm BOE and it could be using Corning's Gorilla Glass for protection> We are not sure if it is Gorilla Glass Victus, though.

What makes the OPPO Find N special, however, is that it is the first Chinese smartphone that is using UTG. We have seen other foldable devices in the past, but they have been using the more common polyimide film rather than glass. There are also reports that Xiaomi could also switch to Samsung Display's 8.01-inch foldable panel and UTG for their future flagship.

Simply put, many Chinese companies are looking at Samsung Display's offerings as far as the foldable displays are concerned, and for all the right reasons, given how much the foundry has progressed over the past couple of years.

Do you think OPPO could finally bring some changes to the hugely popular but monopolistic landscape of the foldable devices or will Samsung reign supreme all over again?