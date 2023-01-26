Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch & 144Hz UHD Display, First Flat Mini-LED Gaming Monitor

Samsung announces the launch of the company's first Mini-LED flat gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G7, with shipments being sent out globally. The new gaming display is 43 inches, allowing gamer plenty of screen space to play their favorite games and also to offer a large amount of productivity space for workers and creatives.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is the company's first Mini-LED Flat gaming monitor with tons of power

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 offers a 4K screen resolution, with sizes peaking at 3840 x 2160, and is VESA HDR600 and HDR 10+ certified. With Samsung Electronics' expertise, the new Odyssey Neo G7 utilizes Quantum Matrix Technology, allowing for premium details and exact management of the screen's LEDs to offer the best in rich blacks, detail, color gamut, and accurate shadowing in gaming. The Matte Display supports the reduction of reflections onto the screen so that gamers remain less distracted during their favorite gaming experiences.

The gaming monitor market is only going to get bigger, and gamers are now seeking more out of their monitors. We are not just delivering better gaming experience — we are rebuilding new smart capabilities into our screens that give gamers an all-in-one place for technology and entertainment. Our innovations are enabling gamers everywhere to stay absorbed in their games with visual performance that enhances the intense emotional experiences. — Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics

The Odyssey Neo G7 keeps images smooth and fabulous with its 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate while supporting AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro support. Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 supports DisplayPort and HDMI, as well as complete console support through an HDMI 2.1 port. Additionally, users can connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth from their phone to play their favorite games on the go with the new 43-inch screen space.

Samsung enables users to customize and personalize their experiences by managing screen position and size and optimizing the refresh ratio to match the input game. Users can select between 20 to 43 inches using the Flex Move Screen mode to ensure that every gamer will play their best.

Additional features are Samsung's Game Bar tool to quickly change settings on the fly without having to exit their games, review their frames per second, and manage other essential features such as:

aspect ratio

high dynamic range (HDR)

variable refresh rate (VRR)

screen ratio

response time

Game Picture mode

Samsung's Gaming Hub is the company's all-in-one platform that partners with Microsoft Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming services so that users can gain access to some of the top games with plenty of gaming power, low overhead, and higher-quality images. Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube can also be accessed through the new display's Smart Hub portal so that users can take a break from gaming sessions and watch their favorite movies.

G70NC Display Screen Size 43” Flat/Curved Flat Panel Type Quantum Mini-LED Aspect Ratio 16:9 Picture Refresh Rate (Max) 144Hz Brightness (Typical) 400 nit HDR VESA Display HDR600 HDR10+ Gaming Response Time 1ms MPRT Viewing Angle 178○/178○ Gaming Feature VRR FreeSync Premium Pro Smart Feature Yes Gaming Hub, Media Hub Audio Speaker 20W x 2 Interface Video Ports 1x DisplayPort (1.4) / 2x HDMI(2.1) USB Ports 2x USB 3.0 ports Others 1x Ethernet LAN, WiFi5, Bluetooth 5.2 Design Lighting Yes (Core Sync) Stand Tilt Wall Mount VESA (200×200)