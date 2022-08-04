Menu
Company

Samsung is Scaling Back its Smartphone Production Due to Weak Sales

Furqan Shahid
Aug 4, 2022
Samsung Gets Hacked by Same Group That Compromised NVIDIA’s Data, 190GB Worth of Info Allegedly Stolen

The spending spree that consumers went on during the pandemic seems to be over now, and we are currently expecting a global recession as well. This means that the smartphone market has prepared for the economic downturn and Samsung is the first one to cave in as the company has scaled back smartphone production.

Samsung Gets Ready for Economic Recession by Cutting Down Smartphone Production

Although Samsung has made claims that it is expecting smartphone sales to stay flat or achieve single-digit growth in the second half of this year, things are not looking the same for the manufacturing plans in Vietnam. According to the report, the South Korean giant has cut smartphone production at its smartphone factory in Thai Nguyen. This plant is responsible for churning out 100 million smartphones every year. Combined, the two plants in Vietnam are responsible for producing half of Samsung's yearly output.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
OnePlus 10T Launch Leaves Everyone in Confusion as Some Regions Have IP Rating and Some Don’t

Various workers at the plant have claimed that some production lines are working just three days a week, compared to six days in the past. Some lines are just working four days a week. Of course, there does not seem to be any overtime involved, either. However, the source also claimed that it is not sure if Samsung is shifting some of the production outside of Vietnam, considering how the company does have production plants in other parts of the world, too.

Almost all the factory workers interviewed by the source have mentioned that the business is not good at all. This time last year, production was at its peak. However, things have changed a lot and some workers have claimed that they have never seen production be this low and there is a chance that there might be some job cuts, as well.

A lot of companies around the world are slowly getting ready for the recession and are already announcing cutdowns in order to be prepared for the recession that is going to impact almost all the companies.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order