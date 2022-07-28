Samsung is Hoping to Sell More Foldable Devices Than Note Phones

At this point, everyone knows that Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 devices on August 10th but what most people do not know is that Samsung has plans that involve selling more foldable phones than the company has ever sold the now canceled Galaxy Note series and if that is true, then that is a pretty ambitious target that Samsung has set for itself.

The Vice President of Samsung’s mobile experience division, Sung Koo Kim talked about how the company is looking forward to continuing the moment of the Galaxy S and foldable devices throughout the rest of the year.

Samsung Will Have to Sell Over 190 Million Foldable Phones if it Wants to Surpass the Galaxy Note Lineup

In addition to that, Samsung is aiming for its foldable devices to "deliver sales volumes that are above the sales volumes we used to report using the Note series.” (via CNBC)

Samsung is under the impression that the Galaxy foldable phones are ready to hit the mainstream and once that happens, these phones will surpass the now retired Galaxy Note series in terms of sales.

While this certainly is ambitious, it is also very important to make note of the fact that outselling the Galaxy Note series is not going to be easy, simply because of the success that it enjoyed over the past couple of years. Samsung has claimed that the company managed to sell 10 million foldable phones last year, from which 8 million foldable phones are the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Z Fold 3.

For the sake of contrast, Samsung managed to sell around 20 million Galaxy Note 20 units, 14 million Galaxy Note 10 units, and a total of 190 million Galaxy Note phones, so it is safe to say that the foldable phones have a lot to prove in order to achieve the same level of success as the once beloved Galaxy Note series.

That gives us a reason to believe that Samsung is planning on selling combined 14 million units of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 so it can reach the same level of success as the Galaxy Note series but only time will tell if the company manages to reach such a milestone.

With the Note series officially dead and the Galaxy S Ultra series becoming the next big thing in terms of productivity powerhouses, do you think Samsung will be able to surpass the Note legacy with its foldable phones? Let us know in the comments below.