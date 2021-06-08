Samsung Introduces the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G; these new additions to the Galaxy Book lineup are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and are designed to not only be a cheaper option but offer a significantly longer battery life as well.

The Galaxy Book Go and 5G variant are built more at accessible prices and are built using the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors

Qualcomm Snapdragon processors power both devices with the Galaxy Book Go is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processors, and the Galaxy Book Go 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, which offers rapid speeds due to the 5G connectivity network connectivity option.

Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, stated, "PCs continue to enable our digital lives, helping us connect to our friends and family, work remotely, and find outlets for creativity and relaxation, The Galaxy Book Go series is built for today's mobile-first users, who expect seamless communication, sustained productivity, and immersive entertainment—all in one device. With the new addition to the Galaxy Book, Samsung offers wider options to our consumers to choose a device that best fits their needs."

The Galaxy Book Go features a 14-inch display with a slim bezel that allows users to multitask easily. The military-grade durability enables users to move this laptop around without worrying about breaking it or dropping it.

It features nearly instant boot speeds, allowing you to easily start up your PC and start writing or working without having to worry about the insanely long boot times of some computers.

Alex Katouzian, SVP & GM, Mobile, Compute, and Infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said, "Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies continue to collaborate across multiple generations of leading Samsung devices powered by Snapdragon compute platforms. Our shared vision for mobile computing inspires our companies to push the industry forward and provide a more connected, intelligent, and productive experience for consumers. We are proud to enable the Galaxy Book Go series and expand the portfolio of 5G PCs that utilize our cutting-edge technology to deliver what users deserve - across multiple price points."

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go has a stated availability date of June 10th and has a stated price of $349, while the 5G variant has a release time of later this year with no specific day given. The 5G variant also hasn't had its price revealed by it is expected to cost a bit more than the Galaxy Book Go due to the 5G inclusion.