Samsung Electronics has announced its first outdoor 4K QLED TV and accompanying soundbar. Called "The Terrace," this smart TV is designed to bring the indoor entertainment experience outdoors. The first launch is happening in the US and Canada with The Terrace going for sale today starting $4,999.99 for the 65" model.

The Terrace will be available in 55", 65", and 75" models. However, neither the US nor the Canadian store is showing the 55" model at the moment. Following the US and Canada release, Samsung said the outdoor 4K QLED TV will arrive in Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and other regions later in the year.

The Terrace brings QLED experience outside

Considering it's an outdoor home entertainment system, The Terrace's display is weather-resistant bringing durability against both water and dust. Carrying an IP55 rating, The Terrace also comes fitted for easy installation outdoors across a variety of settings.

"Today, new lifestyle habits and trends are evolving faster than ever before," Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said.

"Consumers are using screens to work from home, exercise using online platform, stay in touch with loved ones, and engage with many other activities. Screen should also be evolving in line with these lifestyle changes. With the introduction of The Terrace, we are thrilled to transcend the connected living room experience to the outdoors by delivering on engineering feats and content experiences that only Samsung can achieve.

Some of the specs of Samsung's The Terrace outdoor QLED TV:

Color: Titan Black

Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 | Motion Rate: MR240 | HDR (High-Dynamic Range) | 2,000+ nits

Picture Engine: Quantum Processor 4K

Audio: Dolby | Sound Output (RMS): 20W | Speaker Type: 2CH

Wide Viewing Angle with Anti-glare | Adaptive Picture | Eco Sensor

Multiroom Link: Yes

Bluetooth Headset Support: Yes

Weather-Resistant Durability: IP55 Rated

Game Mode: Yes (Real Game Enhancer+)

Wi-Fi Direct | USB HID Support | Ethernet (LAN)

IP56 Remote Control

You can see the complete list of specs over at the product page. If you are in the United States, you can get the 65" The Terrace for $4,999.99 ($138.90/mo for 36 mos at 0% APR) or the 75" model for $6,499.99 ($180.57/mo for 36 mos at 0% APR) and get it delivered by June 5.

- Those in Canada can use this link to get 65" model for $6,999 and 75" for $8,999. Initial deliveries in Canada will begin June 24.