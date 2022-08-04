Menu
Samsung Could Remove the Z Branding from Its Foldable Phones

Furqan Shahid
Aug 4, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Announced

There is no denying that Samsung has a habit of adapting names for their phones; we have the Galaxy A series, the flagship Galaxy S series, and the premium foldable Galaxy Z series. The Korean giant normally decides to stick with these monikers but now it seems that the upcoming foldable phones might not have the Z moniker at all.

Samsung Removing the 'Z' Moniker from Foldable Phones Could Be Because of the Russia/Ukraine Conflict

The latest report suggests that Samsung could be letting the Z moniker go forever and the upcoming foldable phones will be simply known as the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4. The piece of information is coming from SnoopyTech and while we do not know why Samsung is dropping the Z moniker, there is a reason to believe that this could be because of the Russian/Ukrainian conflict that is going on. The letter Z has become the symbol of war in Russia.

For those who do not know, in late March 2022, Samsung started selling foldable phones in some European countries without the Z moniker. There was no official statement at that time, and we would advise you not to take this as a confirmation but the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Flip 4 will have a much simpler and nicer tune to them.

Still, we will not have to wait long for confirmation since we are less than a week away from the Galaxy Unpacked and all will be unveiled about Samsung's plan and the legacy of foldable devices.

Until then, you can go ahead and reserve yourself a new foldable device along with other accessories if you wish to by going here.

