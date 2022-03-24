Samsung Could Launch Three Foldable Phones This Year

At the time of writing, Samsung is only offering two foldable smartphones that are a part of its Galaxy Z lineup, you are getting the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. However, the company is now reportedly getting ready to launch a third type of smartphone this year that will join the Z lineup.

The rumor is coming from Ice Universe who has shared a tip that Samsung is working on a new smartphone that should be available in the second half of 2022.

The Third Foldable Phone From Samsung Could Finally Bring a Slideable Display

Ice Universe claims that Samsung's third foldable device is currently in development and is known as "Diamond" and it should be released in the second half of this year.

Samsung's mysterious third foldable device is set for release in the second half of the year.

Codename "Diamond" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 24, 2022

In addition to that, the source also shared an image of some Samsung execs holding the upcoming smartphone in hand. The picture, sadly, does not reveal much in terms of how the device looks but it does reveal that the device could have a unique form factor and that too, without a hinge. This leads us to speculate that the upcoming phone is going to be one with a rollable display.

It has a high probability of being a scroll screen phone😊 pic.twitter.com/X0yI1b2Vdi — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 24, 2022

The best thing here is that there is a high probability that this might happen. For those who don't know, Samsung has already shared plans of bringing a slidable display to the market. Sure, the information at the moment is scarce at best but at least we have some information available at hand and we might be able to see some really good phones in the future.

At the moment, we are not sure if the phone is going to ever hit the market but I have high hopes from Samsung as the company is on the brink of pushing innovation a step further. Let's see where we go this time around.