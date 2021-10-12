Samsung Commences DDR5 Memory Mass Production on Advanced 14nm EUV Node, Up To 768 GB Capacity & 7200 Mbps Speeds Achieved

Samsung has officially begun mass production of its next-generation DDR5 memory which will be made on the company's 14nm EUV process node. The memory will be aimed at HPC & AI servers, offering over twice the performance of DDR4 memory.

Samsung's DDR5 Memory Enters Mass Production: 14nm EUV Process Node, 7200 Mbps Speeds & 768 GB Capacities

According to Samsung, the new process node will help Samsung's 14nm DDR5 memory to achieve an unprecedented increase in overall speeds. Currently, the 14nm EUV process will push speeds to 7.2 Gbps which is more than twice the speed offered by DDR4 (3.2 Gbps). The company has told us that it will be expanding its 14nm DDR5 memory portfolio to data centers, supercomputers, and enterprise server applications with even denser options based on 24Gb DRAM ICs. This would allow the company to scale their DDR5 memory from 512 GB - 1 TB capacities to 768 GB and 1.5 TB Dram capacities.

Samsung Electronics, today announced that it has begun mass producing the industry’s smallest, 14-nanometer (nm), DRAM based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. Following the company’s shipment of the industry-first EUV DRAM in March of last year, Samsung has increased the number of EUV layers to five to deliver today’s finest, most advanced DRAM process for its DDR5 solutions.

Samsung's new five-layer EUV process enables the industry’s highest DRAM bit density, enhancing productivity by approximately 20% We have led the DRAM market for nearly three decades by pioneering key patterning technology innovations,” said Jooyoung Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics. “Today, Samsung is setting another technology milestone with multi-layer EUV that has enabled extreme miniaturization at 14nm — a feat not possible with the conventional argon fluoride (ArF) process. Building on this advancement, we will continue to provide the most differentiated memory solutions by fully addressing the need for greater performance and capacity in the data-driven world of 5G, AI, and the metaverse. via Samsung





As DRAM continues to scale down the 10nm-range, EUV technology becomes increasingly important to improve patterning accuracy for higher performance and greater yields. By applying five EUV layers to its 14nm DRAM, Samsung has achieved the highest bit density while enhancing the overall wafer productivity by approximately 20%. Additionally, the 14nm process can help bring down power consumption by nearly 20% compared to the previous-generation DRAM node.