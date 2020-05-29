Samsung Announces The Galaxy Book S With Intel’s Lakefield 3D CPU

Samsung announced the availability of Galaxy Book S with an Intel processor, the latest addition to its leading computing device family which is powered by Intel's Lakefield SOC. Galaxy Book S joins other previously announced premium mobile laptops, designed to offer a seamless and connected experience across devices.

Samsung Announces The Galaxy Book S With An Intel's Lakefield 3D CPU - Extremely Lightweight At Under 1 Kilogram With Modest Power

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is built for the next generation of users who are looking for a computing device that provides outstanding productivity, wide-ranging connectivity, enhanced mobility, and expansive continuity across devices and operating systems to help them get more done in less time.

To improve performance and efficiency, Samsung's Galaxy Book S features an impressively designed internal component setup powered by the new Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology. Galaxy Book S is the first-ever device to offer this unique processor with Intel’s Foveros 3D stacking technology and a hybrid CPU architecture.

With this processor, Samsung's Galaxy Book S efficiently provides an exceptional laptop performance. The processor delivers full Windows 10 application compatibility and intelligently balances multiple high-performing processes during use while conserving battery when not in use, powering your creative, commerce, and business programs. Galaxy Book S features a long-lasting battery and offers up to 512GB of storage, so you don’t have to waste time worrying about losing power or running out of space.

With Samsung’s new computing devices, you can enjoy nonstop connectivity. Galaxy Book S features Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), the next generation of Wi-Fi that empowers efficient, speedy internet without competing for a network connection with other devices, while always-on LTE lets you enjoy gigabit internet access without searching for a network. When you need to access your device immediately, Galaxy Book S’ instant touch-to-wake capability ensures you can reach important files, share videos, and respond to texts within seconds.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S is designed for taking with you and carrying around all day. Lightweight at just 950g and only 11.8mm at its thickest point, the ultra-slim profile means you can slip the Galaxy Book S into a small bag, portfolio, or just carry under your arm with ease. A fan-less design allows the Galaxy Book S to be slimmer than traditional laptops and helps it to run noiselessly, even during sustained and intense periods of work.

Samsung's Galaxy Book S features a light clamshell design built with a durable metal body, so you can have the stability you need on a desk or on your lap. If you’re looking to get some fresh air while scrolling, Outdoor Mode on Galaxy Book S will instantly boost the brightness to 600 nits using a two-key shortcut. With a bright screen that also supports touch interactions, you will feel more connected to your device than ever and free to take advantage of a seamless and productive working style.

Galaxy Book S Product Specifications

Galaxy Book S OS Windows 10 Home / Pro4 Display 13.3″ FHD TFT LCD Display with Touch Screen Panel Dimension 305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 ~ 11.8 mm Weight 950g CPU Intel® Core™ processor with Intel Hybrid Technology Graphic Intel® UHD Graphics Memory 8GB RAM (LPDDR4x) Storage 256/512GB eUFS, MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Camera 1MP Battery 42Wh (typical5) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2, LTE6 (Cat 16), Bluetooth® v 5.0 Ports 2 USB-C®, 1 Headphone-out/Mic-in Combo, MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader Sensors Fingerprint Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off), Hall Sensor Authentication Windows Hello sign-in with fingerprint Audio Quad Stereo Speakers: Sound by AKG

Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® technology

The new Samsung Galaxy computing devices like the Galaxy Book S unify the computing experience with seamless connectivity between devices. Thanks to our partnership with Microsoft, you can enjoy your favorite Android operating system on your Windows PC for a seamless and continuous device-to-device experience. With Microsoft’s Your Phone feature, you can sync your mobile device to receive notifications, messages, cross-device copy & paste, and photo transfer, all on your Galaxy Book S device.