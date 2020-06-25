Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD Is Now Cheaper Than Ever Thanks to a $60 Price Cut [New Price $139.99]

Are you in need of a reliable SSD that won’t break the bank, give you plenty of storage, and will give your system the speed upgrade that it truly deserves? The Samsung 860 EVO 1TB model certainly deserves your attention because the solid state drive has been discounted on Amazon by $60, bringing its price to just $139.99.

The 860 EVO series start from $60 for the 250GB model, going all the way up to a whopping 4TB. However, the 1TB version is the sweet spot for not just having ample storage, but also from a price perspective. If you still believe that your budget allows you to purchase the higher capacity models, go for them.

Coming to the specifications, the 860 EVO hardly needs any introduction. Samsung has been a leader of flash memory-based products, incorporating V-NAND flash technology that boosts read and write durability for all SSDs made by the company. Samsung also provides a 5-year limited warranty and a 1.5 million hour MTBF (mean time before fail) rating, ensuring the reliability of its 860 EVO SSDs, so rest assured, these will last you for a substantially long time.

Not just this, but you’re also getting a free data migration software that can be downloaded from Samsung’s website. It’s seamless to use, and all you need to have is both the older storage drive and the new 860 EVO SSD installed in your system.

So how about it? A cheaper, faster, and reliable SSD from Samsung; it’s a deal worth considering.