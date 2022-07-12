SaGa Frontier 2 Remaster PS4/Switch Listing Surfaces Online

A SaGa Frontier 2 remaster could be launching soon on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, judging from a listing that has surfaced online.

Well-known online store Play-Asia, as reported by @asiangameprints, is currently listing the unannounced remaster for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with an August 22nd, 2022 release date. If the game launches in a little over a month, it is extremely likely we will hear more about it very soon.

SaGa Frontier 2 is the second entry in the series to get released on the first PlayStation console. The game is rather unique even among SaGa games, as it features a unique system called Multi-Scenario System that gives players the freedom in choosing which scenario they want to play, combining the freedom the series is known for with the typical linearity of other Japanese role-playing game series. The different battle modes, and beautiful hand-drawn watercolor graphics contribute to making SaGa Frontier 2 one of the most unique Japanese role-playing games ever made by Square Enix.

The SaGa Frontier 2 remaster has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.