Menu
Company

SaGa Frontier 2 Remaster PS4/Switch Listing Surfaces Online

Francesco De Meo
Jul 12, 2022
SaGa Frontier 2

A SaGa Frontier 2 remaster could be launching soon on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, judging from a listing that has surfaced online.

Well-known online store Play-Asia, as reported by @asiangameprints, is currently listing the unannounced remaster for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch with an August 22nd, 2022 release date. If the game launches in a little over a month, it is extremely likely we will hear more about it very soon.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Won’t Release on PS4 Due to Graphics and the PS5’s SSD

SaGa Frontier 2 is the second entry in the series to get released on the first PlayStation console. The game is rather unique even among SaGa games, as it features a unique system called Multi-Scenario System that gives players the freedom in choosing which scenario they want to play, combining the freedom the series is known for with the typical linearity of other Japanese role-playing game series. The different battle modes, and beautiful hand-drawn watercolor graphics contribute to making SaGa Frontier 2 one of the most unique Japanese role-playing games ever made by Square Enix.

The SaGa Frontier 2 remaster has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 299

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order