Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 Offers 64TB of Premium PCIe Gen 4 SSD Storage In A Monstrous AIC Package Worth Over $16,000 US

Sabrent has revealed the company's new Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2, utilizing eight Rocket 4 Plus 8 TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs for an insane 64 TB of premium speed storage. Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus is on sale for the 8 TB model for 25% off its MSRP of $1,999.99. The cost to the consumer is $1,499.99 after the sale. Readers might remember that Sabrent was the first company on the market to launch PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs.

Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 Is A Monster AIC Equipped With 64 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD Storage Worth Over $16,000 US

The Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 is the next-gen version of the company's Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer, offering a minor boost in per speeds that surpass 28,000 MBps. The Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 is dependent on a Broadcom PCIe 4.0 8 series PEX switch to handle the eight separate M.2 slots, which house between M.2 2242, 2260, and 2280 drives whether they feature an individual or dual-drive system. The new AIC offers transfer speeds that surpass 28,000 MBps format.

Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 utilizes a complete aluminum cooling with active cooling technology. The Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 is a single-slot configuration and conforms to a typical PCIe 4.0 x16 interface. The new Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 demands a single 6-pin external PCIe power connector to deliver the required power to the 8 M.2 slots.

Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 sustains various RAID configurations, between RAID 0 and RAID 10 options for performance or security. The new product from the company is perfect for content creators who require a robust solution for large workloads, such as those that work with up to14K video files or consume powerful requires complete workstation or server solutions. With the option to use various SSDs, including PCIe 3.0 drives with the Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2, consumers will receive the best performance if they opt for drives that support PCIe 4.0.

Sabrent has made the Rocket 4 Plus Destroyer 2 to be very user-friendly. The company states that once you insert the card into one of the various PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slots on the motherboard and install the necessary drivers and RAID arrays, you can move the AIC from one computer system to another, and it will be ready to work. The entire setup is done through a web-based management interface.

News Source: Tomshardware