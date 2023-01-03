RTX Video Super Resolution Launches Next Month with 4K Upscaling of Footage Viewed on Chrome or Edge Browsers

During the CES 2023 GeForce Beyond stream, NVIDIA announced the so-called RTX Video Super Resolution technology. According to NVIDIA, owners of GeForce RTX 4000 and 3000 Series GPUs can enable RTX Video Super Resolution starting next month to take advantage of AI improvements in the upscaling of any video content viewed on Chrome and Edge browsers.

RTX Video Super Resolution feature uses AI to improve the quality of any video watched in a browser by removing blocky compression artifacts and upscaling video resolution. This improves video sharpness and clarity and lets people watch online content in its native resolution on high-resolution displays.

NVIDIA already offered best-in-class AI-enhanced video upscaling with its Shield Android TV Pro device. We've asked whether this is a new implementation of the same technology and will update this story if we hear back. Regardless, it could be a cost-saving technology for any GeForce users who view content from Netflix, as the streaming giant only allows Ultra HD streaming on its most expensive tier. Thanks to RTX Video Super Resolution, Netflix users could opt for cheaper tiers (like Basic, which streams in HD, or Standard, which streams in Full HD) and then take advantage of this technology to upscale the video quality.

In other news, NVIDIA also announced updates coming to its Studio software suite. The Broadcast app is adding new Eye Contact and Vignette features with version 1.4. The former feature can make it look like a person is watching the camera instead of a script, while the latter feature is a background effect that, combined with background blur, simulates a cool bokeh effect.